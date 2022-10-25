SC STATE FOOTBALL: SC State football sweeps MEAC weekly awards

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Carolina State swept the weekly football awards presented by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference after its 26-24 victory over North Carolina Central.

Receiver Shaquan Davis was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week after he caught six passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He was also recognized as the East-West Shrine Bowl HBCU Offensive Player of the Week.

Defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt was named the MEAC Defensive Player of the Week after he recorded seven tackles including two tackles for loss. He also had a sack and forced a fumble against the Eagles.

Punter Dyson Roberts was named MEAC Specialist of the Week after averaging 42.8 yards per punt with a long of 54 yards. He had two punts downed inside the 20 yard line.

Nick Taiste rounded out the award winners after being named MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Week. The sophomore graded out at 96-percent helping SC State amass 386 yards of total offense. He recorded six pancake blocks and without committing a penalty or yielding a sack.

The Bulldogs were also represented in both the HBCU Coaches and Media polls presented by BOXTOROW Media.

South Carolina State moved up three spots to seventh in this week’s coaches poll and returned to the media poll at ninth after being left out last week.

The Bulldogs try to go 2-0 in MEAC play Saturday on the road at Morgan State.

BOXTOROW POLLS

1. Jackson State, 2. Florida A&M, 3. Southern, 4. North Carolina Central, 5. North Carolina A&T, 6. Prairie View A&M, 7. South Carolina State, 8. Hampton, 9. Alabama State, T-10. Texas Southern, T-10. Alabama A&M

Others receiving votes: Alcorn State, Delaware State, Tennessee State

1. Jackson State, 2. Virginia Union, 3. Benedict, 4. Florida A&M, 5. Southern, 6. Albany State, 7. North Carolina Central, 8. Fort Valley State, 9. South Carolina State, 10. Tuskegee

Others receiving votes: North Carolina A&T, Langston, Prairie View A&M, Fayetteville State, Alcorn State, Tennessee State, Delaware State, Virginia State, Alabama State, Chowan, Texas Southern

