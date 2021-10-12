SC STATE FOOTBALL: Process the same for MSU

“We had a chance to get points on the board and get undisciplined penalties,” Wheatley said. “All you have to do is your job, get in the right place and we score. Right now, guys are getting outside the process.”

Wheatley said he appreciates that his team is playing hard, but he hopes to dial it back and have them focus on what they are supposed to do on the field.

“We’re close,” Wheatley said. “That was a really good Howard team we played, we just have to put some points on the board.”

Morgan State enters Saturday’s contest averaging eight points per game. The offense is averaging just over 285 yards per game led by dual-threat quarterback Neal Boudreau who has thrown for 574 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards.

“Execution is the base point of the process,” Wheatley said. “The recipe is the recipe, you don’t have to put in any more or less. The process doesn’t require you to do any more than we as coaches ask you to do.”

SC State head coach Buddy Pough said Monday that Morgan State can “smell blood in the water,” after his team’s 30-7 loss to Florida A&M. Wheatley knows the Bulldogs will be prepared as they open MEAC play.