SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough wants seniors to go out with 'bang'

Norfolk State head football coach Dawson Odums joked about turning Saturday's season finale against South Carolina State into a glorified scrimmage.

"We're playing a lot of (young) guys," Odums said during the MEAC's weekly press conference. "I should call (Coach) Pough and see if we can have the coaches on the field and treat this like a spring scrimmage game."

Norfolk State (1-9, 1-3) held a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter in last week's game against North Carolina Central. The Eagles outscored NSU 28-0 in the second quarter and defeated the Spartans 48-14.

"We do some really good things, then we do some really bad things," Odums said. "It was a physical football game, and it got away from us (last week). We're a competitive group, but the ball's just not bouncing our way."

The Spartans and SC State both have their sights set on next season as North Carolina Central clinched the MEAC championship last week in Norfolk.

"Last week (against Howard) we had a mission to play a bunch of our young kids," SC State head coach Buddy Pough said at Thursday's Orangeburg Touchdown Club. "Norfolk is similar to us in that they're having a down year. They are in a similar situation of finding players for next season."

Pough said the Spartans may have found a future running back in Jordin Lennon. The true freshman rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown against Howard and had 98 yards against North Carolina Central last week.

"(Jordin) is a talented running back with power and explosiveness," Odums said. "He'll eventually become a leader on this football team. We know we have the talent in that freshman class, and we're going to get stronger and faster, we just have to get to the offseason."

Last week against Howard, SC State started freshman quarterback Prometheus Franklin. Pough said he showed some flashes before suffering an injury late in the fourth quarter. Pough announced that Franklin would likely miss the spring and beginning of fall camp.

SC State (3-7, 1-3) is set to honor 15 seniors who could be playing their final game with the Bulldogs. Pough said the team is looking forward to sending the class out "with a bang."

"We want to send these guys out on a positive note," Pough said. "We have a good many guys that have been good players for us, not just this year, but for many years. You think about all they were able to accomplish in their careers, we want to go out and play well."

SC State and Norfolk State are scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Orangeburg.