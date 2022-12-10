SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough wants OC with success record

The firing of Bennett Swygert leaves a hole at offensive coordinator on the current South Carolina State football staff.

Swygert spent four seasons in Orangeburg but was let go at the end of the 2022 season after the Bulldogs’ offense ranked 106th in FCS. SC State averaged just over 23 points per game in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference games.

Head football coach Buddy Pough was recently asked about what he is looking for in a new offensive play-caller.

“We’re looking for a person that can work with our kids,” Pough said. “We want someone who can do a good job of communicating and getting (our players) to go out and execute what we’re teaching.”

A number of times last season, Pough lamented the Bulldogs’ struggle in rushing the football.

In 2019, SC State averaged nearly 150 yards rushing per game and had 16 touchdowns. In 2020, the team average dropped to 139 yards per game, but the Bulldogs rushed for 17 touchdowns.

Last season, SC State saw its rushing yards per game drop to just over 106 yards, and the Bulldogs managed only nine rushing touchdowns on the year.

“We would like to have a guy that fits with our program,” Pough said. “Someone with some familiarity in how we do things.”

Before taking the job at SC State, Swygert spent seven seasons at Newberry, five as the team’s offensive coordinator. Pough said he would like his new hire to have HBCU experience, but it isn’t a prerequisite.

“What I really want is for (the new hire) to have some sort of track record of recent success,” Pough said.

“Success that can carry over to our style of play.”

Current receiver Shaquan Davis has said he will enter next year’s NFL Draft while leading rushing Kendrell Flowers announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

Despite those losses, SC State still has a good array of young talent, including freshmen quarterbacks Prometheus Franklin and Andre Washington.

SC State’s current coaching staff is busy recruiting before the early signing period beginning Dec. 21. Pough said he would like to have someone in place before the first of the year.