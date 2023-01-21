SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough targets naming OC in Feb.

With the recent news of Garrett Riley taking over as offensive coordinator at Clemson, folks in Orangeburg continue to wait for South Carolina State to make a move toward adding a new offensive coach.

SC State announced the firing of Bennett Swygert Dec. 1 after he had served as the Bulldogs offensive coordinator for four seasons. When first asked about the timeline for hiring a new OC, head coach Buddy Pough said he was hoping to bring someone in before the start of 2023.

That timeline has now shifted, and in talking with Pough Thursday, he said a new hire will not be announced until sometime in February.

“We have a few of the parts figured out, and I have interviewed a number of potential coaches,” Pough said. “We think we have it narrowed down to a couple of names. We plan to name someone mid-February. We want to hit the ground running, and make sure our candidate has time to get things in place.”

During the search, Pough said he's not looking to overhaul the offensive play-calling, but rather find a coach that can help the Bulldogs be more consistent on offense.

"We want to hire someone with similar terminology," Pough said. "It's really more about the players than the coaches. We need to execute better and play at a high level. (The new hire) really just needs to be better coordinated and organized."

With National Signing Day quickly approaching, Pough was asked if not have a coordinator has affected the recruiting process.

"At the end of the day, I'm still involved in the offense," Pough said. "The new coach's philosophy will be my philosophy. I do want a little different twist in how we run the offense, but it will not be much different than how it has been."

The lack of a coordinator doesn't seem to be hurting recruiting as the Bulldogs welcomed a crop of recruits two weeks ago and got commitments from eight players. Six of the players are on the offensive side of the ball including three running backs.

Pough talked about the importance of hitting on the right group of recruits that will be able to fill the needs of the team and continue to develop within the system.

"There's always a set of kids that go to Wofford and Furman, Charleston Southern and The Citadel and now Anderson University has become a player (in the recruiting process)," Pough said. "That's why it's such a big deal in the evaluation process to find the prospects that we can develop."

Pough said he had a good crop of backs on campus last weekend but let each know that the best would play, and others may be moved to different positions. He used the example of Joe Thomas, who came to the Bulldogs as a running back, but eventually moved to linebacker where he would be named MEAC Defensive Player of the Year after his senior season.

SC State has also used the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in players that they hope will be able to contribute right away. Pough said they currently have three players from the portal, including a tight end, defensive back and linebacker.

The Bulldogs are currently preparing for spring practice, and with the lack of a coordinator, Pough said he plans to make some changes in how his team will work out this season.

"We're looking at moving spring practice back a few weeks," Pough said. "The spring game will still be at the same time, but we're planning to practice more during the week and have those practices condensed so we give ourselves time to get prepared."