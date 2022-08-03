SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough says team is 'up to the task'

South Carolina State’s football team returned to the practice field Wednesday as the Bulldogs prepare for the 2022 season.

SC State capped off 2021 with a MEAC championship, a Celebration Bowl victory and an HBCU national championship. Now, they enter a new season with a target squarely on their backs.

“We will definitely be the hunted,” SC State head coach Buddy Pough said Wednesday. “There are some pretty good people looking for ways to get after us. Anytime you’ve had the success we have, you have to be ready for all kinds of situations.”

Pough is entering his 21st season as head coach of the Bulldogs. In that time, he has won eight MEAC championships, and is expected to win number nine this season as SC State was picked to finish first at the recent media day in Norfolk.

“Our team is up to the task,” Pough said. “We’re excited about getting going again. Even at this stage of the game, we think we can be successful again. We have to see if we can meet the challenge, that’s what our deal is. First thing though is to make sure you go through the task of getting all your ducks in a row, then prepare for the teams you’re going to play.”

SC State spent Wednesday "getting aligned" as the offense, defense and special teams took the field in jerseys and shorts. Pough called Wednesday an "installation day."

“We’re trying to put in our offense and defense and get the kicking game organized,” Pough said. “It’s a chance for the players to get up and running, an acclamation of getting guys used to being outside.”

With nine returning starters on both sides of the football, Pough said he hopes the installation process will be minimal, giving his coaches a chance to add to foundation from last year’s championship success.

“Hopefully, we’ll be further ahead of where we have been in the past,” Pough said. “We want to nail down what we’ve learned, but add a twist or a tweak to that old system. Then we can go about putting in the 2022 version of SC State.”

Receiver Shaquan Davis said it was nice to get back on the practice field Wednesday. Davis closed the season with a three-touchdown performance against Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, where he was named offensive MVP.

Davis caught 43 passes last season and led the Bulldogs with 864 yards and eight touchdowns. He was selected preseason first-team All-MEAC last week at media day.

“It’s an honor to be considered but that’s just preseason,” Davis said Wednesday. “I need to show up at the end of the season for it to feel like an accomplishment. This summer I’ve worked on route running and being more consistent. We know that last year is over with, but we still have to stay humble and stay hungry.”

On defense, Pough was very complimentary of senior defensive back Kendall Moultrie, who is making the move from safety to corner this season. Moultrie said Wednesday he is up for the challenge as the Bulldogs look to replace Decobie Durant and Zafir Kelly.

“Today is about going through the basics and putting everything together,” Moultrie said Wednesday. “I’ve played corner before, but I’m grateful for the chance to step into a new role. It would be great (to play) and follow in (Durant’s and Kelly’s) footsteps. I think this defense can be the best, even better than last year. We’re working on the fundamentals and trying to get a little better every day.”

The Bulldogs will continue to practice through the month of August and are scheduled to open the 2022 season Thursday, Sept. 1, at the University of Central Florida.