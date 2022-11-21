SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough says 'rough season' leaves lots of work to do

SC State head football coach Buddy Pough called 2022 a “season to remember.”

“There are a few things we need to make sure we remember, so we can work on correcting them,” Pough said Monday at his weekly press conference. “I told our staff, we continued to have some of the same issues (against Norfolk State) and hopefully the loss will create a sense of urgency to fix a lot of our issues.”

SC State allowed two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Spartans rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Bulldogs 42-38 Saturday. With the loss, SC State finishes the season 3-8 and 1-4 in MEAC play.

“It was a rough season,” Pough said. “We have our work cut out for us in the offseason. First, we have to decide who is and is not welcome back next year. We also must solidify ourselves physically and mentally. We had issues, strength-wise, this season. We have to figure out how to get stronger if we’re going to run the football.”

This year’s 1-4 conference record is only the second time in Pough’s 21 seasons at SC State he has finished with a winning percentage below .500 in the MEAC, and is the worst since the Bulldogs finished 2-6 in 2017.

“With the expectations we had at the start of the year, it’s a hard fall,” Pough said. “The good thing is, there’s no denying the situation. We have to meet it head on, and go about the task of turning the ship.”

Over the weekend, SC State linebacker BJ Davis announced on his Twitter that he would be leaving the team as a grad transfer. Pough said he doesn’t expect many players to leave via the transfer portal.

“I’m sure there will be another guy or two that will have some uneasiness,” Pough said. “They will want to look for bigger and better. Perhaps a Power Five offer or NIL packages. BJ has done what he can do here and I wish him well.”

Pough said the Bulldogs may be in line to use the portal a little more this season.

“We need a couple of positions that may be out there,” Pough said. “We’re looking for a bigger tight-end/H-Back that can block the edge. Khalil Ellis is developing and Jakari Williams is showing himself to be a player. Definitely need a big-time running back, especially if we can’t get Kendrell Flowers back up and running.”

At the quarterback position, Pough said he expects Corey Fields Jr. to return to the team next year after being injured against Morgan State earlier this season.

“We had Senior Day Saturday, and (Corey) elected not to participate,” Pough said. “With Andre Washington coming in and doing what he did Saturday, it’s a big relief. It shows he belongs. We also expect to get Prometheus (Franklin) back at the end of fall camp (after suffering an ACL injury). If those guys can support each other and have a good spring, we may not get a guy (in the portal).”

When asked about the future, Pough said he still has one year left on his current deal and he plans on fulfilling it.

“I want to coach for another year for sure,” Pough said. “Whether or not I will could possibly be determined by people above me. Changes can happen anywhere in this particular situation. We’ll take some time, evaluate the situation and figure out where best to make changes.”