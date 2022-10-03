SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough says FAMU 'as good as advertised'

After Thursday’s 50-10 loss to South Carolina, SC State head coach Buddy Pough said his team was back at square one following its first four games.

“We’re struggling to do the things that made us successful last season,” Pough said after Thursday’s loss. “We seem to have 1-4 staring us in the face with Florida A&M coming to town.”

South Carolina State will have its home opener Saturday, Oct. 8, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. In addition to being the first home game, it will also be Youth Day. Pough said he expects a big crowd against FAMU.

“It’s the first home game we’ve had since winning the Celebration Bowl,” Pough said. “There’s a lot of people that haven’t had a chance to see this team yet this year.”

Florida A&M enters the game 3-2 after a victory over Mississippi Valley State last week. The Rattlers defeated the Bulldogs last season 30-7 in Tallahassee.

“(FAMU) are as good as advertised,” Pough said Monday at his weekly press conference. “It’s a safe bet that we have to be well prepared because they are a very good team.”

Quarterback Jeremy Moussa, a grad-transfer from Vanderbilt, is averaging nearly 250 yards passing per game and leads FAMU with eight touchdowns. The defense is led by linebacker Isaiah Land, who has five tackles for loss and three sacks.

“(FAMU) dealt with some ineligible players earlier this season, but I think they have all of them back,” Pough said. “They have all the people I think they need for them to be successful. We have to find a way to take a few away from them.”

Pough said his team must be more consistent on offense, starting with quarterback Corey Fields.

“I was a little disappointed in the way (Corey) played against South Carolina,” Pough said. “We made too many mistakes and penalties killed us. We did see a chance to get a little bit of a run game going with Tyrece Nick; we need to figure out how to get the same things with Corey.”

Nick entered the game against South Carolina and led the Bulldogs on their two scoring drives, rushing for a touchdown and setting up a field goal.

“It’s pretty obvious we will play both guys (Saturday),” Pough said. “This is kind of a work in progress, a fluid situation. We’ll figure some of it as we go. We got a chance to blend these two guys and have an effective offense. Hopefully, we can get this thing rolling.”

Last year against the Rattlers, Fields threw for 75 yards and three interceptions while being sacked six times. Pough said the big goal this week is to get Fields back on the straight and narrow. He also announced that Fields would be the starter Saturday against Florida A&M.