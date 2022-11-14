SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough reflects on his senior class

SC State football will honor its seniors prior to Saturday’s game against Norfolk State. Head coach Buddy Pough reflected on the current group Monday during his weekly press conference.

“The (seniors) have had some good success,” Pough said. “Co-champs of the MEAC in 2019, we thought we had a decent team, then go into the COVID year of 2020. That seems like such a long time ago. We had some success in 2021, but those guys are still somewhat celebrating which is the reason we didn’t do much this year,”

Pough said he expects between 13 and 15 players to be recognized Saturday.

“It’s to be determined,” Pough said. “There are always guys wanting to come back for a sixth year. We will have some interesting exit interviews over the next two or three weeks about who may want to return.”

The Bulldogs (3-7, 1-3) are trying to stay out of the MEAC basement against the 1-9 Spartans.

“We want to make sure we send these seniors off in a positive way,” Pough said. “We’re trying to have a great plan in place to be successful Saturday. We played a bunch of freshmen and red-shirt freshman last week. We’ll see who shows up to play.”

Not expected to play is freshman quarterback Prometheus Franklin who suffered an injury late in the game against Howard Saturday. Pough said Franklin was being evaluated Monday, and has not ruled him out of Saturday’s contest.

“We wanted to work some young guys into the scheme (against Howard),” Pough said. “We think they may be the heir apparent. Prometheus showed he has ‘it’ and is athletic enough to make plays.”

Tyrece Nick is expected to be the starter against Norfolk State, but Pough said another freshman could make an appearance.

“There’s a chance we could use Andre Washington,” Pough said. “We need to have a plan in case something happens to Tyrece. It will be next guy up. (Andre) can play and not lose any eligibility, and we like him enough that we want to see how he looks in game situations.”

Norfolk State fell to North Carolina Central 48-14 Saturday, but Pough said the Spartans are beginning to show signs of a rushing attack.

“Jordin Lennon is a big-time guy,” Pough said. “He rushed for nearly 100 yards against North Carolina Central. He’s shown himself to be a handful.”

SC State’s defense struggled to stop the run last week against Howard as the Bison rushed for nearly 300 yards.

“As of right now, this is the last game for us,” Pough said. “We look forward to getting this season over with and moving on. We were fortunate to have a great year last year, but the rollercoaster effect is a hard thing to deal with. We had high expectations, and what we’ve done is pretty disappointing.”