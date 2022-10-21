SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough hopes team is up for latest challenge

Many around the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference have circled Saturday’s matchup between North Carolina Central and South Carolina State as a potential conference championship game.

North Carolina Central head football coach Trei Oliver said he expects a championship-caliber game between what he calls the two best teams in the conference.

“Let’s hope we’re up for the challenge,” SC State head football coach Buddy Pough said Thursday. “We have one of our more exciting situations in that it’s win or go home. Our guys, intensity-wise, have had some of their best practices this season.”

Last year, South Carolina State withstood a fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Eagles 27-24. North Carolina Central missed two field goals and an extra point in the game while committing nine penalties. Neither team would lose another conference game as the Bulldogs clinched the MEAC and defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl.

“We’re looking for our get back,” North Carolina Central receiver Devin Smith said following his team’s win over Morgan State. “(SC State) is the game where we could have gone to the Celebration Bowl. They got their trophy, so we’re on our way to come get it back.”

North Carolina Central enters the game 5-1 and ranked No. 2 in the latest HBCU Coaches Poll presented by BOXTOROW Media. The Eagles are led by quarterback Davius Richards who currently leads the MEAC in passing yards, passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns.

“We’ve been in some big ball games before, and I don’t think our guys will flinch,” Pough said. “I’m thinking it will be a good football game, and hopefully we can come out on top.”

If the Bulldogs are to be successful they will need to run the football. Last year, SC State rushed for over 200 yards led by Kendrell Flowers who had 121 yards and a touchdown. Jacory Benson finished with 68 yards and a touchdown.

“Kendrell, Alex (James), Jacory…all are capable of playing at this level and having big games,” Pough said. “One of those guys has to bust out for us, but up front is where it counts. Our offensive line has been suspect due to the bumps and bruises suffered this season. Hopefully we’re back healthy and ready.”

When asked about the health of the line Pough said there were still a couple of players that were dealing with some nagging injuries.

“We still have a guy or two not at 100-pecent,” Pough said. “But, that’s college football, nobody is 100-percent this far along into the season.”