SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough: Gamecocks 'hitting on all cylinders'

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough said his team was still smarting a bit from Saturday’s 41-27 loss to North Carolina A&T.

“Our guys feel bad about the way we played,” Pough said. “I thought we coached badly. We played fairly decent the last half of the game, just didn’t make enough plays. I take my hat off to Sam (Washington), A&T played really well, give them credit.”

The Bulldogs turn their attention to South Carolina. The Gamecocks defeated Charlotte 56-20 Saturday night to improve to 2-2 on the season.

“It looks like (Carolina) got themselves righted a little bit this weekend,” Pough said. “It can be frightening the way they play when they’re hitting on all cylinders.”

South Carolina rushed for 295 yards and six touchdowns as a team against the 49ers. Marshawn Lloyd led the Gamecocks with 169 yards and three touchdowns.

“Is that Marshawn Lynch or Marshawn Lloyd,” Pough joked Monday. “He looked like Beast Mode. We’ve had a lot of fun watching him for the last 12 hours.”

North Carolina A&T rushed for nearly 300 yards against South Carolina State Saturday.

“(Bhayshul) Tuten from A&T is still running, we haven’t stopped him yet,” Pough said. “Lloyd is like Tuten 2.0. We have our work cut out for us, we have to play better. We did a few things that were out of character for us, and didn’t do some things fundamentally. We have a chance to right some wrongs this Saturday against South Carolina.”

The Bulldogs had 17 rushing yards against the Aggies Saturday.

“We couldn’t run the football at all, which is an uneasy sensation for us at South Carolina State,” Pough said. “We have run the football and stop the run, and we didn’t do either on Saturday. Throwing the football alone will not win us football games.”

Pough said he hopes to get starting running back Kendrell Flowers and Alex James back for Saturday’s game against South Carolina. Both players missed the game against North Carolina A&T due to injury.

“That will hopefully give us a little bit of a start, and we can try to play a little better up front,” Pough said.”

With the threat of Hurricane Ian beginning to move high school games in the area, Pough said he doesn’t expect Saturday’s game to be affected by the weather.

“I think we’re going to play,” Pough said. “They got all the bells and whistles on that field and it should have pretty good drainage. If it rains both teams will have to deal with it. Our main goal is just go in and play well, maybe hang around a little longer than Charlotte. We want to show that we belong.”