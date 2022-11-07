SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough focus now is be 'best we can be in '23'

SC State’s chances at a return trip to the Celebration Bowl took a major hit Saturday with a 27-24 overtime loss to Delaware State.

It was the second-consecutive MEAC loss and opened the door for North Carolina Central to clinch the conference championship next week at Norfolk State.

“Of course it’s a disappointment,” SC State head coach Buddy Pough said during his weekly press conference Monday. "We had high expectations, but we had guys get banged up and we just haven’t executed, which may be the most disappointing part of the deal.”

SC State returned nearly everyone from a team that went unbeaten in MEAC play and defeated highly ranked Jackson State in Atlanta last year.

“This was supposed to be a championship team,” Pough said. “All the stuff we do well is going to pale in comparison to what we should have done.”

Injuries have been a detriment as the Bulldogs played without starting quarterback Corey Fields Jr. and all-conference defensive lineman Jablonski Green Jr. Saturday against the Hornets.

“We have some guys out, but that’s a part of football,” Pough said. “It’s next man up, and I felt comfortable with the guys we had out there.”

Tyrece Nick played well, completing 11-of-22 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, but threw a costly interception in overtime. Nick will continue to be the starter as Pough announced Monday that Fields will have surgery on his hand.

“We’ll practice a couple of days to see who gives us the best chance against Howard,” Pough said. “We have some freshmen we can play now without losing their red shirt.”

Along with the injuries, Pough said his team’s inability to run the football has contributed to the downfall.

“Maybe some of the scheme has run it’s course,” Pough said. “Teams are loading the box on us more, and we haven’t been able to throw out of it, but we don’t really know why we haven’t been able to (run the football better). It’s not for a lack of effort.”

The Bulldogs rushed for 106 yards against Delaware State and are averaging just over 100 yards a game on the ground. Pough said freshmen Tyler Smith and Josh Shaw may get a few more carries in practice this week.

“We get a chance to play, and try to win,” Pough said. “Pride is on the line, and our guys are always going to try to win. Right now, we have a mixture of guys wanting to win and some young guys looking to get a chance to play.”

With two weeks left in the season, Pough said everything his team does should be focused on how to get better for next season.

“It’s like we’re going back into spring practice mode,” Pough said. “We’ll see if we can develop this team and get them ready for the next time we can be relevant again. Everything we do, whether it’s recruiting, practice or offseason conditioning, should be directed toward trying to be the best we can be in 2023.”