SC STATE FOOTBALL: NSU coach says Spartans still learning

Just two weeks ago, Norfolk State football was riding high.

The Spartans had a six-game winning streak and appeared headed for a season-ending showdown with South Carolina State for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title.

They now head into Saturday's home game against the Bulldogs looking to end the regular season and the college careers of their 13 seniors on a winning note.

"Pride is something that we all have as men and the pride of the Norfolk State football program will be on the line Saturday," head coach Dawson Odums said Monday. "If we can't play for pride, then there's nothing else to play for."

Back-to-back road losses in which Norfolk State squandered 20-plus-point leads ended its title hopes and gave the Celebration Bowl berth to South Carolina State.

Norfolk State (6-4, 2-2) led at North Carolina Central 21-0 after the first quarter only to lose in double-overtime 38-36. A week later at Delaware State, the Spartans jumped out to a 26-0 halftime lead only for the Hornets to storm back for a 28-26 victory.

Odums said the losses showed his team has to improve on its "execution" and "finishing games." He welcomes a similar scenario taking place this Saturday against the Bulldogs as he believes overcoming such adversity will help his program grow in the long run as he implements the things necessary for success.

This was something Odums was unable to accomplish as a late hire back in April, and not having a spring practice.

"We didn't do enough in our 60 minutes, and a lot of it is that we're learning as we're going," Odums said. "I inherited a football team that didn't know how to win. Once they started winning, you don't know how to keep winning."

"You can't revert back to doing certain things and it always comes back to discipline and everybody knows that we run a program that's going to be disciplined and that's taken leaps and bounds from probably where it was in the past. But we still have to gain a lot on it and that takes time. You don't get it right overnight and we're working towards that. But we're going to get there."

Odums expects his team to respond to a South Carolina State football team that may not have starting quarterback Corey Fields. He left this past Saturday's game against North Carolina A&T and was replaced by Quincy Hill.

While understanding the prospect of preparing for two different quarterbacks in Fields and Hill, Odums believes his team can adjust to any style as long as they can sustain a complete game.

"If we come out and play, we know we can play with anybody," Odum said. "Can we come out and play for an entire game for over 60 minutes, that's our challenge. We know we're going to have good game plans. We know we're going to be able to do some things and have some good execution. But can we sustain that? And that's what I really want to see."

A Norfork State win would allow North Carolina Central (5-5, 3-1) to tie South Carolina State for the regular-season title with a victory over Delaware State. The two teams would share the conference title, but the Bulldogs will go to Atlanta Dec. 18 to face the Southwestern Athletic Conference champion thanks to its 27-24 win over the Eagles Oct. 30.

Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.

