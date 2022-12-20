SC STATE FOOTBALL: NC Central succeeds SCSU as HBCU champ

North Carolina Central defeated Jackson State 41-34 in overtime in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday. With the victory, the Eagles are crowned HBCU national champions, finishing No. 1 in the final Boxtorow HBCU coaches and media polls.

This is the first HBCU national championship for NCCU since 2006. A year ago, South Carolina State defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl to win the HBCU championship.

"It feels amazing to win the Celebration Bowl and to be the undisputed Black College National Champion!” said North Carolina Central head football coach Trei Oliver. “I'm so happy that our players and staff were able to bring the trophy back to 'The Nest.' This is for North Carolina Central University, our alumni and fans, and the City of Durham."

The vote was unanimous among the coaches as the Eagles, champions of the MEAC for the first time since 2016, received all 19 first place votes. Jackson State finished No. 2, Florida A&M finished No. 3, followed by North Carolina A&T at No. 4, and Southern rounded out the top five.

In the media poll, the top three finishers were the same as the coaches poll. SIAC champion Benedict finished No. 4 and Virginia Union finished No. 5. Benedict received two first place votes.

This is the first HBCU national championship for the Eagles as an FCS program and fourth overall.

The Boxtorow HBCU FCS coaches and media polls are administered by From The Press Box To Press Row. The coaches poll, in its 13th year, is voted on by the HBCU Football Championship Subdivision coaches and the media poll, in its 15th year, is voted on by media members around the country who cover HBCU football.

Coaches poll

Final with records through Dec. 17

No. Team W-L Pts Last Week

1 North Carolina Central (19) 10-2 190 T-2

2 Jackson State 12-1 171 1

3 Florida A&M 9-2 151 T-2

4 North Carolina A&T 7-4 131 4

5 Southern 7-5 118 5

6 Prairie View A&M 6-5 93 7

7 Alabama State 6-5 74 6

8 Howard 5-6 60 8

9 Texas Southern 5-6 34 9

10 Alcorn State 5-6 21 10

Others receiving votes: Delaware State (5-6) 2, Alabama A&M (4-7) 1.

(1st place votes in parentheses)

Media poll

Final with records through Dec. 17

No. Team W-L Pts Last Week

1 North Carolina Central (15) 10-2 168 3

2 Jackson State 12-1 150 1

3 Florida A&M 9-2 132 2

4 Benedict (2) 11-1 121 4

5 Virginia Union 9-2 85 5

6 North Carolina A&T 7-4 79 6

7 Southern 7-5 69 7

8 Fort Valley State 8-2 47 8

9 Fayetteville State 9-3 40 9

10 Tuskegee 8-3 18 10

Others receiving votes: Prairie View A&M (6-5) 12, Albany State (7-3) 7, Alabama State (6-5) 4, Howard (5-6) 4.