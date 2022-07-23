SC STATE FOOTBALL: National eyes on Bulldog coaches

ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg recently released a list of 45 minority football coaches in the NFL and NCAA under the age of 45 to watch for future Division I head-coaching jobs.

South Carolina State defensive coordinator Jonathan Saxon was on the list in part because of the Bulldogs' strong showing against Jackson State at the 2021 Celebration Bowl.

"(Saxon) has established himself as one of the top defensive minds in the FCS," Rittenberg said. "He came up under Charlie Strong at Louisville and has developed quickly as a play caller. He coached at the 2022 Senior Bowl, and is growing his network, which should help position him for the future jobs."

"It's good (to make the list) and I'm thankful, but I'm focused on what we have to do going into this season," Saxon said about the recent article. "It's a blessing that people would see me in that way."

Saxon had the opportunity to work with the Seattle Seahawks this summer as part of the Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship.

"It was a great experience," Saxon said of working in Seattle. "I learned so much from those guys, different techniques, fundamentals and how day-to-day operations work at the NFL level. When you get to that level, it's all about football."

SC State offensive line coach Na'Shan Goddard also got the opportunity to work in an NFL environment this summer. He was also part of the fellowship, and was sent to work in the Chicago Bears organization. As a former NFL player, Goddard said it was exciting to get back in an NFL setting.

"The opportunity was amazing," Goddard said. "Just to be around all those great minds, and learning new things every day. We're old dogs, but we have to learn these new tricks."

Goddard said he was most impressed with the technique that was taught, and ways he hopes to implement what he learned with his players in the fall.

"Learning from (offensive line coach) Chris Morgan was awesome, but also learning that professionalism," Goddard said. "I plan to go back for a few days of training camp."

SC State head coach Buddy Pough said he was excited to hear about the list that featured Saxon as a future head coach. Two former Pough assistants were introduced for the first time at ACC and SEC media days last week as Tony Elliott (Virginia) and Billy Napier (Florida) both took over Power Five jobs.

Napier, who worked with Pough at SC State for one season as quarterback coach, said he will always be indebted to the Bulldog head coach.

"He gave me my first full-time job, coaching quarterbacks and calling plays," Napier said at SEC media day. "To this day, I get into a tough spot he's the guy that I can pick up the phone and call. He has tremendous wisdom. He's a great leader, has a great pulse for his team and the ability to connect. The guy's a legend. That experience (with Pough) shaped my career, there's no question it made me better."

Elliott worked for two seasons as wide receiver coach at SC State before taking a job with Clemson where he would eventually become the team's offensive coordinator. Pough said he wants SC State to be a place where coaches can take the next step in their careers.

"We want to develop (coaches) so they will have an opportunity," Pough said. "We say we're a stepping stone of sorts. We want guys who want to be here, but part of their motivation is the fact they want to be Power FIve guys. They want to be head coaches and NFL guys. Those opportunities are out there, and you can get there from here."