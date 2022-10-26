SC STATE FOOTBALL: MSU doesn't need motivation in matchup with Bulldogs

Morgan State head football coach Damon Wilson hopes to use this weekend’s game against South Carolina State as a measuring stick.

“(SC State) are the bullies of the conference,” Wilson said during his weekly appearance in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference video conference. “They set the standard. To get where we want to go, these are the guys we have to beat. It’s a big game, and lets us know how far we are from being a top team in this conference.”

The Bears are currently 2-5 on the season after a 38-7 loss to Delaware last week.

“Our guys came out to play in the first half,” Wilson said. “I think we just ran out of gas in the second half. We also had some self-inflicted turnovers and penalties. To win, we have to play mistake-free football and show up for all four quarters.”

Wilson said he was proud of the way his team responded after opening MEAC play with a loss to North Carolina Central.

“It’s movement in the right direction,” Wilson said. “We’re going to have to improve (this week). (Coach) Pough is the guy we all aspire to be, and he will push his guys to be ready to play in all three phases. The key is to match their intensity.”

Morgan State is led by running backs Alonzo Graham and Jabriel Johnson. The duo have rushed for nearly 900 yards and six touchdowns this season.

“It starts with the guys up front,” Wilson said. “We have some fighters on the offensive line, but Graham in a special back. If our offensive line can play physical, and we don’t start behind the chains, we have a chance to be successful.”

South Carolina State opened MEAC play with a 26-24 win over North Carolina Central last week.

“We won’t let the record fool us,” Wilson said. “These guys are a top team in FCS. They have guys at every level (on defense), they play good team ball, are well coached and are disciplined. They have multiple guys on their roster that are NFL talent, and playing at a high level.”

With two conferences loss, Morgan State is fighting to stay in the race for the MEAC championship.

“If I have to get guys motivated to play SC State, then I have the wrong guys in the program,” Wilson said. “SC State is the staple of the MEAC, even at Bowie State I would watch (Coach) Pough to see the things he was doing.”