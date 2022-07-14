SC STATE FOOTBALL: Local athletes get chance to work out with Bulldogs

South Carolina State football welcomed nearly 300 high school athletes to campus Thursday to take part in the school’s annual Prospect Football Camp.

The camp allowed players to take part in drills and workouts conducted by the South Carolina State coaching staff and current players.

“We’re trying to see the forest for the trees,” SC State head football coach Buddy Pough said. “We have so many kids out here right now, we’re trying to get through them all. We want to make sure everyone gets the chance to be seen, have our coaches work with them and develop some skills they can take back to their programs to help them this season.”

Denmark-Olar senior athlete Keithan Washington took part in the camp along with a number of his teammates.

“We wanted to get better as a team,” Washington said. “We got some younger guys who need to get that high-school-level experience of going to camp and competing. The goal is to compete, work hard and show these coaches why they should pick you or offer you (a scholarship).”

Washington’s teammate, TJ Williams, signed with South Carolina State earlier this year and will be a part of the Bulldog team taking the field this fall. Washington said he has been in contact with a few SC State coaches during his recruiting process and he could see himself playing for the Bulldogs.

“It’s not about me today, it’s about the team,” Washington said. “I’m glad (for TJ) that he committed to State, I’m glad he’s going to college. Not everyone gets out of Denmark. Some people have all the talent in the world but they’re still walking the streets and sitting under the tree. I’m glad he made it out.”

Pough said Thursday’s camp featured roughly 20 players to whom South Carolina State has either offered scholarships or continues to recruit.

“We have a tendency to lay back a little bit, don’t take quite as many kids early,” Pough said. “Some of the top-notch kids still want to go to the schools a level up, so we see if we can wait them out. It’s a cat-and-mouse game at this point.”

Calhoun County senior Justen Brunson took part in the camp Thursday and later posted to his Twitter that he had been offered a scholarship from SC State.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt sophomore quarterback Chanston Crosby also posted that he had been offered a scholarship as well.

“We’re trying to hang back to get the best available, but at the same time keeping a good relationship,” Pough said. “We may be able to get them down the road. We try to play it coy for when the time does come.”

Brunson said he and his Calhoun County teammates took part in the camp to get ready for the upcoming season.

“We’re just trying to get everyone focused,” Brunson said. “This is just another day in town, a chance to come out and show our talent. We’re coming to get work and get better.”

Washington also has high expectations for the upcoming season.

“I look forward to getting looked at (by coaches), but this is my year, and our team’s year,” Washington said. “It’s our time, we want to win the region and win a state title.”

According to the SC High School League calendar, teams are allowed to open practice July 29. Week Zero is scheduled for Friday Aug. 19.