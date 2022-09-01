SC STATE FOOTBALL: Knight-mare opener for South Carolina State

South Carolina State was held to 91 yards of total offense in a 56-10 loss to Central Florida Thursday night in Orlando.

The Knights scored on their first three possessions to build an early 21-0 lead. Central Florida was led by quarterback John Ryhs Plumlee who finished with 304 yards passing and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Plumlee made his first start since 2019 when he was a freshman at Ole Miss.

SC State got its first break late in the first half when Plumlee was hit and fumbled the football. Jeblonski Green scooped up the fumble and rushed 81 yards to the Central Florida two-yard line.

After three plays netted -4 yards, Gavyn Zimmerman kicked a 23-yard field goal to cut the lead to 28-3 at the half.

SC State's special teams blocked a punt early in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs the ball at the UCF 26-yard line.

Corey Fields would connect on a 26-yard pass to Shaquan Davis to cut the Knights lead to 28-10 midway through the third quarter.

Central Florida would score 28-unanswered points to make the final score 56-10.

Fields finished the game 5-of-17 for 42 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception. SC State rushed for 35 yards led by third-string quarterback Tyrece Nick who rushed for 28 yards on the final drive of the game. Davis caught two passes for 35 yards.

On defense, BJ Davis led the Bulldogs with 11 total tackles. Brandon Tucker had nine tackles including a tackle for loss and forced fumble. Jalen Barr and Green finished with eight tackles each.

In three previous trips to Orlando, South Carolina State had never scored against Central Florida. The Bulldogs were able to put up 10 points Thursday.

South Carolina State (0-1) will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 10 at Bethune-Cookman.