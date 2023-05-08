After spending one season with Norfolk State, Thomas Howard has been hired as the new defensive coordinator at South Carolina State University.

Howard takes over the position following the departure of Jonathan Saxon who left to become the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Wofford College.

Prior to Norfolk State, Howard spent the majority of his coaching career at North Carolina A&T. As an assistant, he has coached linebackers and defensive backs and was the defensive passing coordinator.

While working as defensive backs coach, the Aggie secondary was ranked 12th nationally in passing yards allowed and ranked 35th in interceptions. Several of his players went on to earn All-MEAC honors.

Howard has also spent time at the University of Findlay, Lincoln University, Slippery Rock University and Allen University.

A participant in the NFL/NCAA Coaches Academy, Howard was a four-year performer on the football team at Morehouse College in Atlanta, where served two seasons as team captain and earned the team’s most improved player award as a junior and defensive back of the year award in his senior season. He graduated cum laude in May 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood development.