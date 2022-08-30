SC STATE FOOTBALL: Gus Malzahn preparing for Bulldogs' best shot

Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is entering his second season as head coach at the University of Central Florida.

Last year, Malzahn led the Knights to a 9-4 record, including a 29-17 victory over Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl. He said he’s excited to start the new season against South Carolina State.

“You look at (SC State) last year, they won six of their last seven games, won the Celebration Bowl over Jackson State and were playing their best ball late (in the season),” Malzahn said during his weekly press conference Monday. “They have most of their guys back so we know we’re going to get their best shot.”

Malzahn said his biggest concern is the unknown he faces with a number of new players on the team.

“The good news is, the foundation of our team is back from last year,” Malzahn said. “We went through a lot of adversity, so we should handle ourselves the right way. You learn a lot about your team in that first game, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Malzahn announced last week former Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee would be the starter against SC State. Prior to Central Florida, Plumlee set the Ole Miss freshman rushing record with 1,023 yards and 16 touchdowns. Last season, he caught 19 passes for 201 yards.

“Anytime you name a starter the next practice feels different,” Malzahn said. “It’s helped our offensive guys, and overall team, to know who’s going to lead them out there. The guys have responded well to him, and he’s had an extremely good week of practice. I expect him to play well.”

Plumlee will be playing behind an experienced offensive line led by transfers Ryan Swoboda (Virginia) and Cameron Kinnie (Georgia).

“Our transfers solidified their starting positions, and fit in well with the team,” Malzahn said. “That offensive line has continuity, and continues to get better during practice. I’m anxious to see how we do up front.”

South Carolina State is led by preseason MEAC Player of the Year, defensive lineman Jeblonski Green.

“Defensively, (SC State) has some guys that can play,” Malzahn said. “They had a corner get taken high in last year’s (NFL) draft, and they have some other guys that will play at the next level too. Offensively, they have big receiver that they give a lot of chances to make plays. It’s a solid team.”