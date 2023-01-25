SC STATE FOOTBALL: Group starts process to becoming a Bulldog

More than 60 young men crowded Staley Hall Auditorium Wednesday morning to start the process of becoming a South Carolina State football player.

The SC State football team put out a flier searching for players that would like to walk on to the team next fall. A walk-on is a collegiate athlete that becomes part of the team without being recruited or put on scholarship.

National championship quarterback Stetson Bennett started his Georgia career as a walk on along with Clemson receiver and current NFL player Hunter Renfrow.

Offensive line coach Na’Shan Goddard hosted Wednesday’s informational meeting. It featured instructions on how to complete and submit all the paperwork needed in order to try out for the team.

“The biggest thing right now is getting this paperwork together,” Goddard said. “We want to make sure they are healthy enough to be out (on the field) and go through our rigorous workouts and warmups.”

Goddard said sometimes the paperwork process can weed out some of the potential applicants.

“We have to see if they are disciplined enough to get their stuff together before a certain date,” Goddard said. “That’s a part of football in itself. We want to see if you can be a guy that gets paperwork in on time, because our (current players) have to do the same thing.”

Sophomore Jamar Smalls Jr. took part in the meeting Wednesday. He previously played defensive line at Division III Methodist University in Fayetteville, NC.

“I can’t live without football, it’s a big aspect of my life,” Smalls said. “I expect (the process) to be a lot of hard work, but nothing comes easy.”

Goddard introduced current assistant line coach Brandon Johnson during the meeting Wednesday. Johnson is one of the success stories, having been a walk on at South Carolina State who eventually earned a scholarship.

“It gives you a sense of pride,” Goddard said. “That’s why I introduced (Brandon) because he’s been where they are. It means more, when you go out and get it from the bottom, knowing that you earned that scholarship and earned that spot. It’s also a story they can tell people years from now.”

Walk-ons also create competition within the team, forcing scholarship players to always be prepared.

“Walk-ons can sometimes push your scholarship guys,” Goddard said. “They’re coming out here like Rudy trying to get a scholarship, trying to get seen, trying to get known and trying to get playing time. The good thing is, it can convict the guys who are on scholarship to get their stuff together so it doesn’t get taken away.”

Of the more than 60 players, SC State head coach Buddy Pough said about half with get the chance to try out. The players will meet again Feb. 8 for another paperwork meeting before getting the chance to take the field Feb. 22.

“Maybe 10 to 12 might stick around (through the spring) and then maybe two or three will stick out the whole process and make it to the fall,” Pough said. “There have been some exceptions. We’ve had guys come in here and catch our eye right away. It’s pretty obvious most times when you have someone that can actually play at this level. In most cases, they come in, get their shot, say they got their shot and at that point we move on.”