SC STATE FOOTBALL: Green continues tradition of top defensive players

Decobie Durant continued the tradition of SC State players walking away with the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year award after receiving it last week in Las Vegas.

A Bulldog player has been recognized with the award in six of the last eight seasons. The list of winners features NFL talent including Joe Thomas Jr., Javon Hargrave and Darius Leonard. SC State head football coach Buddy Pough thinks the tradition will continue next year with defensive lineman Jablonski Green.

"Jablonski is probably the best defensive player in our league right now," Pough said Monday. "He's developed into one of the best players in this league; we think he's going to be the next big one."

Pough said Green came to SC State as a defensive end/linebacker hybrid, but was able to put on weight and move to defensive tackle.

"He still runs like he's a defensive end and linebacker," Pough said. "He's gotten himself to where he is not only dependable on the football field but also dependable in the classroom."

Green was ruled ineligible last spring and says that it's a blessing to be able to finish this season in the Celebration Bowl.

"Coming off of last semester, it means a lot being on this team and helping contribute on the field," Green said Monday. "I learned I had to take school a whole lot more seriously, but knowing that my teammates had my back through it all meant a lot. Coaches kept me locked in and focused and never pushed me to the side; I still felt like I was a part of the team."

After becoming eligible, Green had to deal with an injury that kept him from playing in the first three games of the season. In eight games, Green finished fifth on the team in tackles and leads the Bulldogs in tackles for loss with 19.5.

"I knew I could be a guy that my teammates could count on, but the extra turmoil and guidance (from coaches) really pushed me through," Green said. "I was waiting on my turn and still trying to be a leader even when I wasn't playing."

When Green returned to the field, it was like a spark along the defensive line that immediately improved the entire unit. Pough said the group has been one of the surprises of the season, but it didn't happen overnight.

"We're brothers," Green said of his fellow defensive linemen. "But it took us a minute to get together because everyone was playing for themselves. We had a players-only meeting among the defensive linemen and got some things off our chests. That's when you saw the defensive line start to come together."

SC State's defense has been a key contributor to getting the Bulldogs to the Celebration Bowl. Green said the players have bought into the system and have locked in each week, making sure they stayed focused on their main goal.

"We took it one game at a time in the MEAC," Green said. "We didn't allow ourselves to look ahead, we were focused on whatever team we were playing that week. Our goal to play fast and play physical."

The Bulldogs will face Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl Saturday, Dec. 18, at noon on ABC. The event is sold out for the first time in its five-year history and nearly 50,000 fans are expected to be in attendance. That doesn't phase Green.

"We've played at Central Florida, South Florida, Clemson, we have been in this atmosphere," Green said. "We won't let the moment get to us; our main objective is to get the job done and get that win."

