SC STATE FOOTBALL

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Green, Bulldogs taking UCF seriously

SC State UCF Football

Central Florida wide receiver Dredrick Snelson runs after catching a pass for a 22-yard gain in front of South Carolina State defensive back Jayden Brunson (26), linebacker Jablonski Green (34) and defensive back Chris Adams (33) during the first half of a 2018 gane in Orlando, Fla.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP

South Carolina State defensive end Jeblonski Green said his team is not treating its recent trip to Orlando as a vacation.

“This is a business trip,” Green said Wednesday. “We’re here to do a job. There are still people disrespecting us, so we want to show the world that last year wasn’t a fluke.”

Green and the Bulldogs are set to face Central Florida Thursday night. SC State is currently 0-3 all-time against the Knights, with the last loss coming in 2018. Green was a freshman on that team and recorded seven tackles in a 38-0 loss.

WATCH NOW: SC State head football coach Buddy Pough says team is confident going into opener

“(Central Florida) was coming off an unbeaten season, so they were raising a national championship banner,” Green said. “They had a high-powered offense, and strong defense. We made some plays on defense early but couldn’t capitalize offensively.”

South Carolina State intercepted three passes but gave up 566 yards of total offense.

“We got after them to start,” Green said. “We were motivated, it was big game and a chance to get our names out there.”

Green, the MEAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, said playing against an FBS opponent is no different than any other game.

“It’s just football,” Green said. “It’s just another game. It’s all about who has the most heart.”

With a solid performance against Central Florida, and later against South Carolina, Green has an opportunity to solidify himself as a possible NFL Draft prospect, but that’s not what he’s worried about right now.

“I just thank God every day for allowing me to be in this position,” Green said. “I’ve prayed for this moment, and worked hard for this moment. Now I want to showcase what I can do.”

Game information

South Carolina State at Central Florida

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WPJK 1580 AM and 92.9 FM in Orangeburg

