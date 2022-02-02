SC STATE FOOTBALL: 'Good class' of 24 inks with HBCU champions

Denmark-Olar athlete TJ Williams stood to unzip his jacket revealing an SC State T-shirt honoring the team’s recent HBCU national championship.

Williams celebrated National Signing Day Tuesday with his family as he chose to continue his football career in Orangeburg.

“When I took a visit, it felt like home,” Williams said. “It’s also a place where I know I have an opportunity to win a championship.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson defensive lineman Ricardo Sprinkle chose a shirt-and-tie combo along with an SC State hat as he made his decision official Tuesday.

“I always wanted to go to (SC) State,” Sprinkle said. “I feel like I can make an impact in my hometown.”

Whether it’s playing for the hometown team, or the allure of championship gold, 24 high school prospects made their decision to sign with South Carolina State Tuesday.

“It’s a good class,” SC State head coach Buddy Pough said Tuesday. “We looked to satisfy some needs we had at specific positions, and I feel that class does that. It’s a nice group, and I look forward to getting them on campus this summer.”

Pough said the running back position was a priority after injuries depleted the roster a year ago. Kendall Flowers is expected to return along with Alex James and Jacory Benson.

“We felt like we needed to get at least three in this class,” Pough said. “Tyler Smith (of Gaffney) is the type of player that is a level above what we normally bring in, and Josh Shaw is a tough runner out of the Lowcountry.”

Smith was named the Class AAAAA Upper State Back of the Year after finishing the 2021 season with over 1,600 yards and 35 touchdowns. Shaw is a three-time Class AAA Back of the Year that rushed for over 1,400 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Despite having a good group returning, South Carolina State signed three offensive line prospects including out-of-state player Moses Umoren and Shrine Bowl selections Tray Franklin and Jayden Johnson. Pough called Franklin an “up-and-comer.”

With SC State having a young roster, many of the signees will spend their first season getting acclimated to Division I football.

“Most of the guys we sign will need that time to grow,” Pough said. “That’s generally how things work; most guys we get are developmental. Occasionally we get one that can help us right away, and everyone is going to get an opportunity.”

The NCAA recently changed a rule that would allow a player to play up to four games without losing their ability to redshirt. Pough sees this as an opportunity to allow players to get a feel for the game without wasting a year.

“It’s a chance to stretch the roster a little bit,” Pough said. “Sometimes it can be tough to fill out special teams and two-deep rosters. Some of these athletes can get their start playing special teams.”

Some players, like Williams, don’t have a specific position assigned to them. Williams said the coaches talked with him about playing running back and linebacker.

“We’ll figure out the positions when they get here,” Pough said.

