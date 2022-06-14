SC STATE FOOTBALL: Goddard selected for coaching fellowship

South Carolina State offensive line coach Na’Shan Goddard has been selected to participate in the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Goddard, who is entering his fifth season with SC State, is one of six college coaches who will join the Chicago Bears and head coach Matt Eberflus for minicamp and training camp.

“I’m so grateful and thankful to the Bears organization, Coach (Buddy) Pough and the NFL for this opportunity,” Goddard said.

The program's objective is to give coaches opportunities to observe, participate and gain experience with NFL clubs, and help them eventually land full-time positions in the league.

"We are very excited to welcome six new coaches to this year's training camp staff," Eberflus said. "We are eager to work together to reach a common goal and are looking forward to learning from each other. I am confident that these six bright coaches will be great assets to our team, and I'm excited to see them grow and develop over the course of training camp."

The six coaches joining the Bears are Roosevelt Williams (Hardin-Simmons), Dominic Anderson (Fayetteville State), Goddard (South Carolina State), Kefense Hynson (Oregon State), Ken Merchant (Pace University) and Milton Patterson (Florida A&M).

Goddard is the second SC State assistant to be selected for the Fellowship after defensive coordinator Johnathan Saxon was selected to join the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season.

As a player, Goddard spent time with the Giants, Jets, Seahawks and Saints in the NFL; the Florida Tuskers and Virginia Destroyers in the UFL and the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0