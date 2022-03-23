SC STATE FOOTBALL: Gamecocks on SC State '22 schedule

The 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl HBCU National Champion South Carolina State Bulldogs will play an 11-game schedule during the 2022 fall campaign, the university announced Wednesday.

Bulldog New & Renewal Season tickets will go sale Monday, March 28, at 9 a.m.

The Bulldog slate includes six road games and five home contests at Oliver. C. Dawson/Willie Jeffries Field. Two Football Bowl Subdivision opponents are on the schedule, along with four non-conference contests, and five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchups.

SC State will open the season on the road with four straight non-conference games, beginning in the Sunshine State with AAC foe Central Florida in Orlando at the "Bounce House" on Thursday Sept. 1, followed by a trip back to Florida to meet former league rival Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 10 in Daytona Beach.

The Bulldogs will have a bye week on Sept 17 before their next stop at North Carolina A&T State on Sept. 24 inside Aggie Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., then a return home to the Palmetto State features a showdown with SEC opponent South Carolina on Oct. 1 in Columbia at Williams Brice Stadium.

Pough and the Bulldogs return home for their home-opener and three straight games in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, hosting the Rattlers of Florida A&M on Oct. 8, Virginia-Lynchburg on Oct. 15 (HOMECOMING 2022),before opening up MEAC play vs. North Carolina Central on Oct. 22 in Orangeburg.

The back-to-back MEAC champions and 2021 HBCU national champions hit the road once again for a journey to Baltimore to take on Morgan State on Oct. 29, before returning home to host Delaware State on Nov. 5.

A trip to the nation's capital to take on Howard is set for Nov.12 before the regular season ends at home for a season-finale with Norfolk State on Nov. 19.

South Carolina State is coming off a historic season, capturing its first-ever Cricket Celebration Bowl victory, 18th Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship and fifth HBCU national championship.

Head coach Buddy Pough, the school's all-time winningest coach, is entering his 21st season with a 143-80 overall, 109-38 MEAC worksheet.

S.C. State opened spring practice on Tuesday.

