Funeral services for Robert Reeves, a standout football player at South Carolina State and a Bulldog Hall of Famer, will be held Friday (Mar. 24) at 11 a.m. at the Francis Burns United Methodist Church (5616 Farrow Road, Columbia, SC 29203). A viewing is set for Thursday (Mar. 23) from 1-6 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremations Services (5716 Koon Road in Columbia).

Reeves, a key performer on the Bulldog defense during his collegiate days (1965-1969), passed away on March 15, 2023. He was 75.

His family has requested that his former teammates and classmates, as well as other SC State alumni planning to attend the service, wear football jerseys if available.

A Columbia native, Reeves earned multiple letters as a defensive lineman for the Bulldogs and reaped All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) honors. He was named to the Pittsburgh Courier’s All-America team as a senior in 1968. The Bulldogs compiled a 29-6 record during his four-year career.

Reeves’ strong play at SC State drew attention from National Football League (NFL) scouts and, he was subsequently signed as a free agent by the Miami Dolphins in 1969.

In 2007, he was named to the SC State Centennial (1907-2007) Football Team. A year later, 2008, he was inducted into the SCSU Athletic Hall of Fame.

Reeves is survived by his wife Lizzie and two children.