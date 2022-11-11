SC STATE FOOTBALL: Freshman QB gets start on road

With injuries mounting, South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough announced Thursday that highly touted freshman quarterback Prometheus "Pro" Franklin will get the start Saturday at Howard.

"We think he's the heir apparent and we're excited about giving him this opportunity," Pough told those gathered at the Orangeburg Touchdown Club. "This gives us a chance to get a good evaluation of him going into the spring."

Franklin will replace Corey Fields Jr., who injured his hand against Morgan State. Fields had surgery and is done for the season. Tyrece Nick started at quarterback against Delaware State last week, throwing for two touchdowns in the loss.

Pough said the offense has rallied around Franklin this week as the Bulldogs plan to get a look at more players from last year's recruiting class.

"With Fields out, we feel like we should go about the task of preparing for the 2023 season," Pough said. "We hope to get a glimpse of what this team can be for years to come."

With two losses in conference, and only a slim chance at returning to the Celebration Bowl, Pough stressed to his team about playing with pride in these last two games.

"We'll find a way to make the most out of this little bit we have left," Pough said. "Our guys are continuing to work, and they haven't quit. They continue to play hard."

Howard head coach Larry Scott also talked this week about pride as the Bison lost to North Carolina Central. The loss was the first in conference for Howard.

"We're still playing for a lot," Scott said. "Not just championships, but a thing called pride. We're going to the hearts of these young men. It's about getting better, playing for pride and passion. There are still some good things that can come our way."

Scott said he expects South Carolina State to be very competitive despite the struggles they have had in conference this season.

"It doesn't get any easier," Scott said of this week's game. "SC State has great pride in their program, and we know they're not going to roll over just because things haven't gone like they expected. We're going to get SC State's best shot."

Saturday's game will be just the second home contest for Howard this year.

"It's a great opportunity for us," Scott said. "There's a driving energy among the team that knows we have a lot of things to play for. We have to handle the things we can control, take it one game at a time and finish this thing the right way."

Howard is led by quarterback Quinton Williams, who has thrown for over 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season. The Bison also feature four running backs with over 250 yards rushing on the season. They are led by Jarett Hunter, who has 437 yards and four touchdowns.

"(Howard) is starting to play well; this will be a tough game for us," Pough said. "That quarterback is turning into a big-time player for them."

The Bison also feature two receivers from Orangeburg County in Nah'Shawn Hezekiah and AJ Chandler. Hezekiah, who played at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, has caught 24 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Chandler, who played at Williston-Elko, has caught two passes for 19 yards.

Defensively, South Carolina State will be without defensive lineman Jeblonski Green Jr. and defensive back Duane Nichols. Both players had surgery this week and are expected to miss the rest of the season.

"It's going to be a next-man-up situation," Pough said. "But our defense is doing well and seems to be responding."

South Carolina State and Howard are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN3.