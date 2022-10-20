 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SC STATE FOOTBALL

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Fans asked to wear pink for Saturday's game

SC State wear pink

SC State cheerleaders donned pink T-shirts for Breast Cancer Awareness Day in 2021. Bulldog fans are asked to wear pink to this Saturday's football game, Oct. 22, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Bulldog fans are asked to wear pink to Saturday’s football game (Oct. 22) in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Day at South Carolina State University.

SC State Athletics will recognize all breast cancer survivors during the game. Bulldog Battalion ROTC cadets will release pink balloons in memory of those who lost their lives to breast cancer.

The game against North Carolina Central University will kick off at 1:30 p.m.

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Eagles eager to face MEAC champs

Hall of Fame Day

Saturday is also Hall of Fame Day at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. At halftime, SC State Athletics will honor nine former student-athletes who have been inducted into the Bulldog Hall of Fame. The inductees are:

  • David Erby, football
  • Javon Hargrave, football
  • William Boozer, wrestling
  • Kenneth Bynum, football
  • Raymond Grier, golf
  • Malcolm Long, football
  • Jarne' Gleaton Carroll, volleyball
  • Robert Geathers, football
  • Thurmond Zimmerman, men's basketball

Honoring former athletes

Former Bulldog student-athletes will receive two complimentary tickets for the game. The tickets will be available at will call. Athletics will host a pregame tailgate for the former athletes on the practice field before the game.

Former athletes also will be acknowledged during the pregame activities on the 50-yard line and then join the Marching 101 Band to create a tunnel for the Bulldogs to enter Willie Jeffries Field.

SC State to enshrine 9 in special HOF ceremony

Faculty, staff appreciation

Faculty and staff members are invited to pick up complimentary tickets for Saturday’s football game courtesy of Farm Bureau Insurance. Participating employees must bring their IDs to the ticket office by 4:30 p.m. Friday. Each employee will receive two complimentary tickets for the game. No faculty/staff complimentary tickets will be distributed on gameday.

Game information

NC Central (5-1, 1-0) at SC State (2-4, 0-0)

1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22

Watch: ESPN3

Listen: 1580 AM and 92.9 FM

