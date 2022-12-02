SC STATE FOOTBALL: Ex-Bulldog Durant honors students

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Decobie Durant honored some young student-athletes for their work on the field and in the classroom.

Tomias Curry (Carver-Edisto Middle School), Jaylen Morris (Spaulding Middle School) and Tyler McManus (Lamar High School) were recognized in the Staley Hall Auditorium on the campus of South Carolina State Friday.

Durant, who played high school football at Lamar High School before walking on at South Carolina State, provided gift bags with signed footballs, T-shirts and gloves to the local students.

“I just want to congratulate you guys for what you do on and off the field,” Durant said via FaceTime Friday. “I know how hard it is to be a student-athlete. I’ve been in your shoes, chasing that dream of playing in the NFL.”

Durant finished his SC State career as a first-team FCS All-American, MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and earned Defensive Player of the Game honors for his performance in the Celebration Bowl. He was a fourth-round pick of the Rams in last year’s NFL Draft.

“Stay focused, keep God on your side and strive to be a better person every day,” Durant told the students.

SC State head coach Buddy Pough made the presentation along with current Bulldogs Octaveon Minter, Jordan Smith and Justin Smith-Brown.

“When you mention Decobie Durant, you think about how he excelled (on the field),” Pough said. “He was one of those guys who did everything right. He was a student first, and a really good person.”

Pough told the story of Durant enrolling in January as a walk-on without scholarship, but how he quickly made a name for himself on the practice field.

“His first spring, he showed he was a really good player,” Pough said. “He’s a defensive back that plays like a defensive tackle. He was a hard-nosed guy.”

Pough had each student stand up and introduce himself along with the family and friends that were in attendance.

“We’re really proud of you guys for the work you’ve done,” Pough said.