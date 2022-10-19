SC STATE FOOTBALL: Eagles eager to face MEAC champs

Here we go.

That was North Carolina Central head football coach Trei Oliver’s sentiment when asked about his Eagles' game with South Carolina State Saturday.

“It’s going to be a physical game,” Oliver said. “They are who they are, and have been for the last 20 years. It will be a championship-caliber game, but we’re looking forward to it. We know we have to bring our A-game.”

The Eagles enter the game 5-1 and 1-0 in MEAC play after defeating Morgan State 59-20 last week. Oliver said he saw a little different mood from his team as they kicked off conference play.

“Pregame was a little different,” Oliver said. “I was concerned that they seemed a little flat, but it was a level of focus I had not seen before.”

North Carolina Central scored touchdowns on its first five possessions, building a 42-13 halftime lead. The Eagles' offense was led by dual-threat quarterback Davius Richard, who threw for 217 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

“We don’t have star power like Lebron or Kobe,” Oliver said. “We do have ‘Pee-Wee’ (a nickname for Richards), and he’s pretty good, but we have role players, and everybody understands their role. We have guys who make plays when their number is called. Our guys have showed up to play, and they are playing well right now.”

In the latest HBCU Coaches Poll released by Boxtorow Monday, North Carolina Central is ranked No. 2 behind Jackson State. SC State is ranked 10th after defeating Virginia University of Lynchburg last week.

“There’s only six teams in the conference, so you can’t lose a game,” Oliver said. “I think (SC State) is the best team in the conference right now, and it’s our job to knock them off. We have to handle business this week to have any chance to be in a conversation about a championship come November.”

Oliver said he was proud of the way SC State represented the conference in last year’s Celebration Bowl and has nothing but respect for the Bulldogs’ program.

“(SC State) has what we want,” Oliver said. “They have a whole lot of championships on their stadium, it’s a championship-caliber program, and I’m excited to go down and lock it up with these guys.”

When asked about SC State’s offense, Oliver was quick to praise what he has seen from receiver Shaquan Davis.

“He’s the most dominant player in the conference,” Oliver said. “He has the size, speed, body control and very strong hands. I don’t want to watch the (South Carolina) game tape anymore because he gave those guys the business. He’s a man among boys, and we have to shut him down.”

Oliver also expects the team that is able to run the ball most effectively will come out on top.

“It’s going to be physical, and it starts in the trenches,” Oliver said. “They’re going to try and run the football on us, and we’re going to try and run the football on them. I don’t think there will be a whole lot of scheming and secrets, it’s all about enforcing your will on somebody.”

North Carolina Central and South Carolina State are scheduled to kick off Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Orangeburg. The game will be televised on ESPN3 and can be heard in Orangeburg on 92.9 FM and 1580 AM.