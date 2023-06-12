South Carolina State held its annual youth football camp Friday at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and Willie Jeffries Field.

Participants were put through the paces as they learned blocking, tackling and technique from select coaches and SC State players.

As the Summer I session begins, a core group of the Bulldog football team have stayed on campus and are continuing their work toward the upcoming season.

Defensive lineman Jeblonski Green Jr. missed some time during the spring as he continues to deal with an injury, but said he’s feeling good as summer workouts begin.

“I don’t want to give a percentage, but I’m continuing to build myself back up,” Green said. “Workouts are going great, there are about 23 of us here right now, but we grind and compete every day. It’s fun out here.”

Last summer, Green was selected by the MEAC coaches as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Injuries cut his season short, but he’s excited to get back on the field as the Bulldogs prepare to face Jackson State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Aug. 26 in Atlanta.

“As veterans on this team, we have to get the younger guys to buy into the system early,” Green said. “As soon as we get here (for Fall Semester) we’re go right into practice mode. August is our only month of training so we need a game-ready mindset.”

Green and the defense are also going through a change at the defensive coordinator position. Jonathan Saxon took coaching position at Wofford College following SC State’s spring practice session. Former North Carolina A&T coordinator Thomas Howard has been working to install his system.

“(Coach) Howard is great,” Green said. “We’re learning a new defense, but it’s not that hard. He’s going through it step-by-step and making sure we’re communicating. It’s a lot of new terminology, but he’s helping us through each assignment.”

Green said he was upset about Saxon leaving, but understood him taking another job.

“(Saxon) taught us that we face adversity all the time,” Green said. “It was a step up for him.”

Quarterback Corey Fields was also working the youth camp Friday. He said the summer has been filled with strength and conditioning work and spending time in the playbook with new offensive coordinator Kevin Magouirk.

“I think the team has been open-minded to the new approach,” Fields said of the new coaches. “We struggled last year. Right now, we’re focused on being more humble, putting our heads down and getting back to work. We want to return to the top.”