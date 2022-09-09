SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs trying to make it 3 straight over Bethune-Cookman

South Carolina State will be trying for its third-consecutive win over Bethune-Cookman Saturday when the teams meet in Daytona Beach.

It would be the longest such streak in the series since the Bulldogs won three straight from 2007-09.

If SC State is to win, head coach Buddy Pough knows the Bulldogs must play better than they did in the season opener against Central Florida.

"Sometimes I talk about the offense, sometimes the defense, but right now both sides need to improve," Pough said Thursday. "We have to play at a much higher level against Bethune-Cookman."

The Bulldogs fell 56-10 to Central Florida on Sept. 1. The offense managed 91 yards of total offense.

Bethune-Cookman finds itself in a similar position as they fell to Miami 70-13. Pough said he feels the Wildcats played a much better game against Miami than his team did against the Knights.

"I think (Bethune-Cookman) played better than us last week," Pough said. "We're going to have our work cut out for us."

Last season, SC State jumped out to a 42-7 lead after three quarters and held on for a 42-35 victory. Pough is hoping to get another hot start from his team Saturday.

"That might have been the most important part of the game for us last year," Pough said. "We were able to take the ball down the field a few times and get some scores on them. If we can set the tone early, that gives us a chance to be in good shape. Both teams come into the game a bit vulnerable, so whoever is able to get a fast start is probably going to win the game."

Bethune-Cookman boasts a number of offensive weapons, including former Jackson State quarterback Jalon Jones, who threw for 249 yards and a touchdown last week. They also bring back tight end Kemari Averett, who caught four passes for 94 yards and a touchdown last year against SC State.

Pough said he hopes his defense can get some pressure on the quarterback against an offensive line that starts three sophomores. The Bulldogs had two sacks and forced a fumble last week against Central Florida. BJ Davis led SC State with 11 tackles, including a tackle for loss.

"We have to get our defensive front playing better," Pough said. "We're a little broken on the offensive line ourselves, we have couple of guys still doubtful, but every body has to play better than they did last week."

Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 4 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN+.