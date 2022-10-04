SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs slip one spot in coaches poll

South Carolina State dropped one spot to seventh in the latest BOXTOROW HBCU Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon.

The Bulldogs dropped to 1-3 on the season after a 50-10 loss Thursday to South Carolina. SC State will face Florida A&M at home Saturday. The Rattlers moved up to No. 6 in the coaches poll after a win over Mississippi Valley State Saturday.

For the first time this season Jackson State received every first place vote in both the BOXTOROW Coaches and Media Polls.

In the coaches poll, No. 2 North Carolina Central retained its spot despite its loss at Campbell on Saturday.

In the BOXTOROW HBCU Media Poll, the Bulldogs slipped three spots from seventh to tenth. The Rattlers are ranked No. 4 in the media poll.

NCCU fell to No. 5, while No. 2 Albany State and No. 3 Virginia Union moved up one spot from last week. Benedict defeated Fort Valley State on the road on Saturday and enters the poll for the first time this year at No. 8. The Tigers remain undefeated on the season.