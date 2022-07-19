SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs ranked second in preseason poll

Boxtorow Media released its preseason HBCU FCS coaches poll Tuesday and Jackson State enters the 2022 season ranked No. 1.

The Tigers finished last season 11-2 and champions of the Southwest Athletic Conference. JSU’s season ended with a loss to South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Jackson State finished with the top-ranked HBCU recruiting class, including the nation’s top recruit Travis Hunter. The Tigers also return quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was named the top HBCU freshman a year ago.

SC State is ranked No. 2, but received more first-place votes (10) than Jackson State (6). The Bulldogs finished 2021 with a record of 7-5 and champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. SCSU’s Celebration Bowl win propelled the Bulldogs to the HBCU national championship.

South Carolina State is set to return nine starters on offense and nine starters on defense from a team that defeated JSU 31-10 a year ago. The Bulldogs will be led by Celebration Bowl MVP receiver Shaquan Davis along with defensive linemen Jablonski Green and Patrick Godbolt.

Florida A&M is ranked third, followed by Alabama A&M. Both received one first-place vote.

FAMU finished second in the SWAC and advanced to last year’s FCS playoffs. The Bulldogs and FAMU are scheduled to face each other Saturday, Oct. 8, in Orangeburg. SC State will face four teams ranked in the preseason Top 10.

Other MEAC teams ranked in the Top 10 include North Carolina Central at No. 8 and Norfolk State at No. 9.

The Boxtorow HBCU FCS coaches poll is voted on by HBCU Football Championship Subdivision coaches. It its currently in its 14th season.