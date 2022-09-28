SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs prepared to 'fight hard'

Despite an abbreviated week of practice, SC State defensive lineman Jeblonski Green Jr. said the Bulldogs are prepared to face South Carolina Thursday in Columbia.

“We were able to get a lot done, more than I thought,” Green said Wednesday. “This is a statement game for us. We want to show that we can be physical and fight hard.”

Green was injured when SC State faced in-state Power Five opponent Clemson last season. He said getting a shot at the Gamecocks is a blessing.

“I just thank God for allowing me to be injury free for these first couple of weeks,” Green said. “It’s a great opportunity to show (NFL) scouts that I can play against SEC-competition.”

SC State head coach Buddy Pough said Monday that these games against Power Five schools are some of the first things scouts are watching when evaluating his players.

“These games are fun for our players, to play in that type of in environment,” Pough said. “A bunch of them would have liked to have been (at those schools) especially the in-state guys. We need them to go out and do their very best. It’s always a big deal to have good film out there against these kinds of guys. Bad film against these guys is a death sentence, so we encourage them to do well.”

Last season, SC State defensive back Decobie Durant had two interceptions against Clemson. He would finish the season as the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, get invited to the NFL Combine and eventually be drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m always going to play within the game plan,” Green said. “You don’t want to be an outcast. I just want to go out and do whatever I can to help my team win.”

Green and the Bulldog defense is looking for redemption after giving up nearly 300 yards rushing to North Carolina A&T last week. SC State is led by linebacker BJ Davis who was named MEAC Defensive Player of the Week after a career-high 17 tackles against North Carolina A&T last week.

“We’ve worked hard to improve on last week,” Green said. “We felt disrespected giving up that much offense.”

South Carolina was able to run the football in a 56-20 win over Charlotte last week. The Gamecocks rushed for 295 yards and scored six touchdowns. They were led by Marshawn Lloyd’s 169 yards.

“I think we’ve shown that we can run the football,” South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said during his press conference Tuesday.

South Carolina State wants to get back to running the football after having less than 20 yards against the Aggies last week. The Bulldogs were missing Kendrell Flowers and Alex James, but Pough said both should be ready to play Thursday. Corey Fields threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns while Shaq Davis had six catches for 127 yards and a touchdown.

“We learned that we can’t win games by just throwing the football,” Pough said. “(Corey and Shaq) had their moments, but we have to give them some help. I’m the guy that didn’t have enough confidence that we could have run the football. I wished we had a little better resolve because we didn’t play as badly up front as I thought.”

SC State and South Carolina are scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. Thursday in Columbia. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.