SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs prepare to open MEAC play

South Carolina State football is already making some changes ahead of Saturday’s game against North Carolina Central.

The Bulldogs usually have a light practice on Sunday featuring special teams and individual work, but SC State head coach Buddy Pough said his team went through a full practice Sunday as they prepare to open Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.

“I think there was a change in the mindset,” Pough said. “We had a little better practice session, which gives us a chance to go back and spend some time with that film and prepare for what we will do the rest of the week.”

SC State finished its non-conference schedule 2-4 after getting a 36-0 win over Virginia University at Lynchburg Saturday in Orangeburg. Pough said the main goal was to get a win after the Bulldogs had lost three-straight.

“We played a lot of guys,” Pough said. “The issue was the win the game, get a lot of guys in the game and get out healthy…and I think we did that. We’re still not quite where we should be, especially offensively, but we’re working to improve and get ready for this week.”

The Bulldogs open MEAC play against North Carolina Central Saturday in Orangeburg. The Eagles enter the game 5-1 and feature an explosive offense led by quarterback Davius Richard.

“We’ll have to play considerably better than we have over the last few weeks,” Pough said. “(North Carolina) Central is as good as any team I’ve seen in this league. We have our work cut out for us.”

Richard was named the MEAC Offensive Player of the Week after he threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more in a 59-20 victory over Morgan State.

“(Richard) seems a little more refined throwing the ball,” Pough said. “Last year, he was more of a runner playing quarterback, but this year he looks more like a dual-threat, a Lamar Jackson type.”

South Carolina State’s defense will be tasked with stopping a team that is averaging over 40 points per game. Pough said he was proud of the way his defense played last week in getting a shutout over the Dragons.

“The defense is starting to come along, and they’re starting to get a little healthy,” Pough said. “We’re getting a grip on who fits where, and what their roles are. Hopefully, they will start to play at the level we played during the critical time last year.”

Despite the win over VUL, Pough was still disappointed in the way his team has run the football.

“I don’t know if we have the power to be as much of a running team as I would like,” Pough said. “We’ll continue to try and refine our run in hopes of getting a little better, but we might have to throw it around pretty good. We have to score against these guys, we have to find a good balance and get some points.”

Pough said he still has confidence in starting quarterback Corey Fields who threw for three touchdowns Saturday against VUL.

“Corey threw it well, but we’re still hanging around that 40-percent (completion percentage),” Pough said. “We had a few drops, and a few misthrows, it wasn’t quite where we needed it be but we saw something that we can build on. We know Corey can win football games. He has a feel for what this offense is about, but we have to execute at a higher level.”

Pough said there is little room for error now that his team is entering conference play.

“It’s do or die each week,” Pough said. “If you lose a game, and get behind the eight-ball, you’re in trouble especially against a team like North Carolina Central. What we continue to emphasize is that we’ve been here before, we’re pretty much in the same spot as last year. Hopefully, that experience will give us the confidence that we can do it again.”