SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs look to get healthy during bye

It wasn’t until BJ Davis was returning an interception 59 yards for a touchdown that SC State head coach Buddy Pough allowed himself to exhale.

“I was able to relax for that last minute,” Pough said Monday after his team’s 33-9 win over Bethune-Cookman Saturday. “I had no idea if we would be able to hold on or not. It felt like we should have been further ahead. We’re 1-1, and that’s probably the best-case scenario given our circumstances. We took two trips to Florida with both outcomes in doubt going into those situations.”

SC State enters its bye week with a chance to get healthy before a rivalry game with North Carolina A&T Saturday, Sept. 24, in Greensboro.

“It’s still early in the year, we’re not far enough along to self-scout,” Pough said. “We’ll continue to figure out more about ourselves, but trying to get healthy is the main goal especially along the offensive line.”

Pough said the Bulldogs were forced to try a number of combinations along the line after the injuries to Nick Taiste and Ian Shark. The group paved the way for 237 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns.

“We played Dallas Foard and Jayden Johnson at the two guard spots,” Pough said. “Going into this game, we knew that we probably need to run the football and had some confidence that we would be able to it.”

Pough said Bethune-Cookman’s defense pushed the Bulldogs into running the ball.

“That surprised us,” Pough said. “They added players to the secondary in order to try and stop our passing game. We felt better about our plan (to run the ball) and Kendrell (Flowers) and Jacory (Benson) ran really well. It was nice to see signs from Alex James too, I think he can be a big help for us later in the season.”

Flowers led the Bulldogs with 153 yards rushing including a 68-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter to give SC State a 20-0 lead.

“What helped our line was the fact that Kendrell showed himself to be a stud,” Pough said. “He carried us on a few runs, and the receivers did a great job blocking downfield.”

Defensively, Pough said his two goals were to neutralize Bethune-Cookman tight end Kamari Averett and do a better job of stopping the quarterback run. Last week, Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown.

“Coming out of the UCF game, we knew their quarterback (Jalon Jones) had a very similar skill set to Plumlee,” Pough said. “I’m glad to see our guys had a little bit different game plan than the previous week.”

Jones finished as the Wildcats leading rusher with 87 yards, but was sacked three times and threw two interceptions. The Bulldogs forced four Bethune-Cookman turnovers. Davis intercepted two passes while Zion Keith and Richard Moultrie each added interceptions.

“I thought we did a nice job against (Averett),” Pough said. “We knew where he was at all times, and when they threw to him BJ intercepted it. They tried to target him but we did a nice job of defending.”

Averett finished with one catch for four yards.

“We trying to continue to develop this football team,” Pough said. “We’ve played eight freshmen, they’re doing well and we’re excited about what we’ve seen. We want to see some more from these young guys, and see what they can provide (for our team). Then we’ll start looking at A&T toward the end of the week and maybe South Carolina as well.”