SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs in need of a win

After a 1-4 start, South Carolina State football will celebrate homecoming Saturday against Virginia University at Lynchburg.

“They are one of those homecoming-type teams,” SC State head coach Buddy Pough told the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday.

The Division II school will play as a homecoming opponent three times this season. Virginia-Lynchburg head coach Tim Newman said it’s a great opportunity for his team.

“I was flattered to get the chance to play them for homecoming,” Newman said in an interview with James Hill. “It gives (our team) a chance to see some great football, and play against quality talent. South Carolina State is the mecca, the defending national champions of Black college football. To get a chance to go in and play somebody like that, it’s a dream come true for us.””

The Dragons (0-6) fell to Savannah State 28-14 last week. Newman said his team is still trying to find some chemistry on offense after the loss of starting quarterback CJ Brooks. The freshmen injured his knee against North Carolina Central and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Another freshman, Fanelle Andrus, started against SSU completing 12-of-29 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

“They spread it out and throw it all over the place,” Pough said. “With the things they do on offense, you might find a guy running free. They’re also getting better along the offensive line.”

Newman said his team features “NFL-caliber receivers,” led by Cincere Clark and Donmonic Perks. Clark has caught 20 passes for 381 yard and two touchdowns while Perks has caught 23 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown. South Carolina State’s defense is giving up nearly 227 yards per game this season.

Defensively, Pough said the Dragons are the type of team that likes to blitz every play.

“You can run into issues with a team like that,” Pough said. “If you don’t pay attention, they will throw you for big losses.”

Viriginia-Lynchburg is averaging nearly six tackles for loss per game and have six sacks on the season.

“They have scared almost everyone they’ve played (this season),” Pough said. “They were ahead of a lot of teams, and have played tough all year. Hopefully, they will be softened up a bit when they get here.”

South Carolina State will be the fourth MEAC team the Dragons have faced this season. They lost to North Carolina Central, Delaware State and Morgan State.

“They have played guarantee games against the majority of the league, which may be a good thing,” Pough said. “(Coach) Newman has done a nice job of finding ways to build a program.”

Pough said he hopes to accomplish a number of goals Saturday, but first and foremost is just getting another win.

“We need to win the football game,” Pough said. “We have to find a way to build a little momentum and get to the point where we feel a little bit better about ourselves before we get into conference play.”

After Saturday, SC State will embark on five consecutive MEAC contests, including next week’s matchup against North Carolina Central.

For Newman, it’s just another opportunity for his team to take the field this season.

“We’re just fortunate to go in there and play. We have nothing to lose and everything to gain,” Newman told Tom Foreman Jr. of HBCU Gameday. “You know, we’re going to get better from the game. In order to build our program and get like a program like South Carolina State, we’ve got to go through things like this.”