SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs heading for MEAC media day

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference is scheduled to hold its annual football media day Friday, July 29, in Norfolk, Va.

Coaches and players from each of the conferences six football-playing schools will be on hand to talk about the upcoming season and answer questions.

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough is scheduled to speak. The Bulldogs finished 7-5 last season and were champions of the MEAC. SC State defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl to win the HBCU national championship.

Also representing South Carolina State will be redshirt juniors Jablonski Green and Corey Fields.

Fields returns as the Bulldogs starting quarterback. He completed nearly 50% of his passes last season and finished with over 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns. Fields was named third-team All-MEAC last season.

Despite missing four games last year, Green finished seventh on the team in tackles with 38, and is expected to anchor an all-star defensive line. Green led the team in tackles for loss (19.5) and finished with 3.5 sacks. Green was named first-team All-MEAC, and is on the short-list for Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honors.

SC State is expected to be voted as repeat conference champions after having gone undefeated in MEAC play last season.

For those wanting to watch the event you can tune into to ESPN+ beginning at 11 a.m. Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will be hosting a show featuring interviews with players and coaches.