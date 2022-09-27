SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs fall to 6 and 7 in HBCU polls

The Jackson State Tigers continue to roll and remain No. 1 in HBCU football as The Coaches and Media Polls were released on Monday. The Tigers received all but one first place vote.

In the coaches poll, No. 2 North Carolina Central also remains undefeated, moving up one spot from last week. The Eagles received one first place vote. No. 3 Alcorn State moved up one spot, while No. 4 Prairie View A&M rose from No. 7 last week. Hampton rounded out the top five.

South Carolina State fell to North Carolina A&T and fell four spots to No. 6.

In the media poll, No. 3 Albany State, No. 4 Virginia Union, and No. 5 Florida A&M all moved up one spot from last week.. No. 8 Alcorn State reentered the poll and No. 10 Fort Valley State entered the poll for the first time this year.

The HBCU FCS coaches and media polls are administered by Boxtorow. The coaches poll, in its 13th year is voted on by the HBCU Football Championship Subdivision coaches and the media poll, in its 15th year, is voted on by media members around the country who cover HBCU football.

Coaches poll

Week 4

(Records through Sept. 24)

No. Team W-L Pts Last Week

1 Jackson State (17) 4-0 179 1

2 North Carolina Central (1) 4-0 161 3

3 Alcorn State 2-2 130 4

4 Prairie View A&M 2-2 105 7

5 Hampton 3-1 81 5

6 South Carolina State 1-2 80 2

7 Florida A&M 2-2 69 NR

8 North Carolina A&T 1-3 38 NR

9 Alabama State State 2-2 35 6

10 Delaware State 2-2 27 10

Others receiving votes: Tennessee State (0-3) 26, Morgan State (1-2) 11, Alabama A&M (0-4) 10, Texas Southern (2-2) 10, Southern (1-2) 8, Howard (1-3) 7, Arkansas-Pine Buff (2-2) 7, Bethune-Cookman (1-2) 5.

(1st place votes in parentheses)

Media poll

Week 4

(Records through Sept. 24)

No. Team W-L Pts Last Week

1 Jackson State (17) 4-0 170 1

2 North Carolina Central 4-0 161 3

3 Albany State 3-1 106 4

4 Virginia Union 4-0 99 5

5 Florida A&M 2-2 98 6

6 Prairie View A&M 2-2 71 8

7 South Carolina State 1-2 55 2

8 Alcorn State 2-2 48 NR

9 Bowie State 2-2 28 10

10 Fort Valley State 4-0 22 NR

Others receiving votes: North Carolina A&T (1-3) 21, Benedict (4-0) 20, Langston (4-0) 17, Alabama State (2-2) 4, Texas Southern (1-3) 4, Virginia State (3-1) 2, Delaware State (2-2) 1, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-2) 1.

(1st place votes in parentheses)