SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs fall out of Media Poll

After opening the season 1-4, South Carolina State no longer finds itself in the BOXTOROW Media Top 10.

The weekly poll is voted on by members of the media who cover HBCU football. It is the first time this season the Bulldogs have not been ranked.

The HBCU coaches kept SC State in its weekly BOXTOROW poll as the Bulldogs found themselves at No. 10.

The Jackson State Tigers once again received all first place votes in both the BOXTOROW Coaches and Media Polls and remains No. 1 in HBCU football.

In the coaches poll, North Carolina Central and Alcorn State retained their No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively. Prairie View A&M’s loss to Southern moved the Panthers down four spots to No. 8, making room for No. 4 Florida A&M, who moved up two spots from last week and No. 5 North Carolina A&T who moved up three spots from last week. Southern reentered the poll at No. 7.

In the media poll, No. 2 Virginia Union and No. 3 Florida A&M both moved up one spot with wins last week. Albany State, who also won dropped two spots to No. 4. Langston, who had a bye week, enters the poll at No. 10 for the first time this year. The Lions are one of four undefeated teams.