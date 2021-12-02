SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs back at practice, prepping for bowl

After taking some time off for the Thanksgiving holiday, South Carolina State’s football team returned to the practice field Tuesday to start preparation for the Celebration Bowl.

“We’re getting back in the swing of things,” SC State head coach Buddy Pough said Thursday. “We will practice through Friday, then take the weekend off.”

The Bulldogs will learn who their opponent will be in Atlanta as Jackson State and Prairie View A&M meet for the Southwest Athletic Conference championship Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

“Right now our practices have been pretty generic, not knowing who the opponent will be,” Pough said. “We’ve started working a little bit on Jackson (State) and a little bit on Prairie View, but a lot of this time has been used to develop the talent we have here.”

The extra two weeks of practice is giving Pough and the other coaches a chance to “hone-in” on some of the younger players that have an opportunity to help the Bulldogs before the end of this season.

The NCAA recently instituted a rule that allows players the opportunity to play in as many as four games without losing the ability to be red-shirted. Pough said he is using this practice week to find some guys who may be able to play without losing a year.

“We have a couple of guys that are right at that four games, so we’re trying to figure out whether or not we want to use them (in the bowl game) or save that extra year of eligibility.”

Pough said he and his coaches feel confident they have the beginnings of a game plan for either team out of the SWAC. After morning practices, Pough said he and his coaches have been hitting the recruiting trail for the first week of in-home visits.

“Our guys are using the afternoons to visit in-state players,” Pough said. “We’re starting to expand our footprint a little further out of the state, but it’s been a good week of recruiting, and we’re excited about the state championship games this weekend.”

As the team returns next week for practice, Pough will be heading to Las Vegas to take part in the announcement of the MEAC Player of the Year award along with an induction of former N.C. State and Furman head football coach Dick Sheridan into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Sheridan coached Pough when he was a member of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson football team.

