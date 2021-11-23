SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs at No. 5 in HBCU coaches poll

There weren’t many surprises in Week 12 of HBCU football and thus not much movement in either the Boxtorow coaches or media polls.

The Jackson State Tigers remain a unanimous No. 1 selection in both polls.

A lot was settled in terms of postseason play in HBCU football. By virtue of Alcorn State’s loss to the Tigers, No. 3. Prairie View A&M wrapped up the SWAC Western Division and will play Jackson State in the SWAC championship game on Dec. 4. Despite the loss, the Braves remained at No. 6.

No. 2 Florida A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic and with its 9-2 record received an at-large berth to the FCS playoffs. The Rattlers will play at Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday. It’s the first time the SWAC has had a team make the playoffs since Jackson State made the field in 1997.

No. 5 South Carolina State, who also re-entered the media poll at No. 10, defeated Norfolk State and wrapped up the MEAC title outright. The Bulldogs will play the winner of Prairie View A&M/Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl.

In the media poll, the top six remained the same. No. 3 Bowie State defeated Lenoir-Rhyne in the first round of the Division II playoffs and will host Newberry this Saturday. No. 5 Albany State’s season came to an end after its loss to West Georgia in the Division II playoffs.

The Boxtorow HBCU FCS coaches and media polls are administered by From Press Box to Press Row. The coaches poll, in its 12th year, is voted on by the HBCU Football Championship Subdivision coaches. The media poll, in its 14th year, is voted on by media members around the country who cover HBCU football.

