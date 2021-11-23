 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SC STATE FOOTBALL

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs at No. 5 in HBCU coaches poll

  • 0
Celebration Bowl Logo

There weren’t many surprises in Week 12 of HBCU football and thus not much movement in either the Boxtorow coaches or media polls.

The Jackson State Tigers remain a unanimous No. 1 selection in both polls.

A lot was settled in terms of postseason play in HBCU football. By virtue of Alcorn State’s loss to the Tigers, No. 3. Prairie View A&M wrapped up the SWAC Western Division and will play Jackson State in the SWAC championship game on Dec. 4. Despite the loss, the Braves remained at No. 6.

S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Fields leads Bulldogs past Spartans

No. 2 Florida A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic and with its 9-2 record received an at-large berth to the FCS playoffs. The Rattlers will play at Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday. It’s the first time the SWAC has had a team make the playoffs since Jackson State made the field in 1997.

No. 5 South Carolina State, who also re-entered the media poll at No. 10, defeated Norfolk State and wrapped up the MEAC title outright. The Bulldogs will play the winner of Prairie View A&M/Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl.

In the media poll, the top six remained the same. No. 3 Bowie State defeated Lenoir-Rhyne in the first round of the Division II playoffs and will host Newberry this Saturday. No. 5 Albany State’s season came to an end after its loss to West Georgia in the Division II playoffs.

People are also reading…

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough, Bulldogs set sights on Atlanta

The Boxtorow HBCU FCS coaches and media polls are administered by From Press Box to Press Row. The coaches poll, in its 12th year, is voted on by the HBCU Football Championship Subdivision coaches. The media poll, in its 14th year, is voted on by media members around the country who cover HBCU football.

How to get bowl tickets

Fans can purchase tickets to the Cricket Celebration Bowl online at thecelebrationbowl.com or ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. Prices range from $15 to $175 including taxes and fees.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: S.C. coaches rank O-W boys No. 1

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: S.C. coaches rank O-W boys No. 1

Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s boys basketball team enters the season ranked No. 1 in Class AAA by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

The annual preseason rankings feature the top returning teams and players as voted on by coaches from around the state.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cam Heyward apologizes after punching Justin Herbert in the stomach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News