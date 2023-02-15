While searching for a new offensive coordinator, South Carolina State head football coach Buddy

Pough said he planned to push spring practice back in order to give his new hire time to prepare.

During National Signing Day, Pough announced the hiring of Kevin Magouirk who spent four years as the Bulldogs offensive coordinator from 2008-12. He returns to Orangeburg after 10 years, ready to lead an offense that finished last in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in rushing last year.

With Magouirk in place, SC State released its spring football practice schedule earlier this week. The Bulldogs will be working on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the week with Saturday scrimmages planned for March 25 and April 1.

“We’re planning to practice more during the week, but have those practices condensed so we give ourselves time to get prepared,” Pough said. “We plan on having the (Garnet & Blue Game) around the same time.”

The Bulldogs will hit the practice field beginning March 20. They will work three days a week during a four-week period until the spring game scheduled for April 15 at 1 p.m.

SC State will be looking to improve on its 3-8 record from last year, and a 1-4 showing in the MEAC. The Bulldogs will be looking to replace linebacker B.J. Davis, who entered the transfer portal, and wide receiver Shaquan Davis who is preparing for the NFL Draft.

With the majority of SC State’s signing class scheduled to get to campus this summer, there will be three new faces when the Bulldogs open spring practice. Graduate transfers KeShawn Toney and Malcolm Magee along with portal transfer Aiden Weber are already on campus and working out with the team.

Magee started three games at defensive back for Alcorn State last season. He finished the season with 23 total tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.

Toney, who originally signed with South Carolina out of high school, spent last season as a tight end at UT-Chattanooga. He caught seven passes for 63 yards and a touchdown for the Mocs.

Weber played linebacker last season at Delaware State where he was second on the team in solo tackles (29) while recording 8.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

"I'm really excited about this team and what we are adding to what we have coming back,” Pough said. “You add that and with a new offensive coordinator we should be able to mix things up and get back on track after last season's disappointing finish."

South Carolina State will open the season Aug. 26 against Jackson State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta.