SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldog intensity growing as practices near an end

You could feel an increase in intensity Tuesday morning as the South Carolina State football team entered its final week of spring practice.

“We’re at the end of practice, and for some of these guys, the end of their careers,” SC State head coach Buddy Pough said Tuesday. “You have to pick it up a little bit, we have guys fighting for opportunities and spots (on the depth chart).”

Pough said this spring has been about individual development and finding players he can rely on once the season starts.

“You have to show you have the ability to be a part (of this team) and be successful when you’re doing that part,” Pough said. “If not, it will be over.”

The Bulldogs will have their final spring practice Thursday morning before taking part in the annual Garnet and Blue spring game scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. In the weeks following the game, coaches will begin to formulate their depth charts before summer workouts and fall camp.

South Carolina held its spring game Saturday, and by Monday four players had decided to enter their name into the transfer portal. Pough said he could definitely see something like that happen with his team as well.

“We’ll have a few guys that will make some changes, try to do some things to better their opportunities,” Pough said. “That’s just a part of it. At this stage of the game, we can’t satisfy everybody. We’ll have a depth chart and you’re going to fit there some place. If you think you’re a one or a two and you’re (listed as a) three, that might be a reason why you might want to figure it out somewhere else. I guess that’s one good thing (players) have available to them now, you can go to a place and play immediately.”

Pough said Thursday’s practice will continue to focus on developing the depth chart and finding guys who can play.

“At this point, players are pretty much done with spring,” Pough said. “We have to continue to give as much as we can without getting injuries.”

SC State lost two offensive linemen to injuries this spring, including last year’s starting center Eric Brown. Pough said Tuesday Brown was in a walking boot Monday and does not expect to play in Saturday’s game. He also said quarterback Corey Fields was a little "banged up" but did not give his status for Saturday’s game.

The Garnet and Blue game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and Willie E. Jeffries Field. It highlights a day that features The Parade of Champions beginning at 8:30 a.m. followed by Game One of a softball doubleheader with Morgan State at 1 p.m. and concluding with the Spring Jam Fest concert featuring Quinn & the Jukebox at 4 p.m. at the Bulldog Practice Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0