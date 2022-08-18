SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldog depth is an issue ahead of final scrimmage

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough said last Saturday’s first scrimmage gave coaches a chance to evaluate the 2022 roster.

“We focused less on scheme and more on personnel,” Pough said. “I thought it went well, but I’m worried we don’t have as much depth as we first thought.”

With starting running back Kendrell Flowers still out, the depth chart at running back got a little thinner after Donte Anthony was taken off the field Saturday. Pough said Anthony had surgery on his arm earlier this week and may miss the first half of the season.

Pough said he has been impressed with freshman backs Tyler Smith and Josh Shaw along with walk-on Maurice Whitlock.

“(Maurice) is a junior-college transfer that’s been a breath of fresh air,” Pough said. “He’s been doing some holding for our kickers, but he’s showing signs (of competing).”

Saturday’s scrimmage pitted the first-team offense and defense against the second-team offense and defense. Starting quarterback Corey Fields threw two touchdown passes, including one to Shaq Davis, while freshman quarterback Prometheus Franklin rushed for a touchdown.

“I felt like everything was pretty evenly matched,” Pough said. “The quarterbacks played fair, (Corey) played okay, but we still want him to get better with his completion percentage. (Promethues) showed signs of being able to do something. It looks like he can manage the team, which is the goal for him as a freshman.”

Pough said the defense had some bad moments, and he wants his first-team to be more dominant.

“They were pretty decent after that first score,” Pough said. “I think our secondary did a good job (Jamre) Benjamin, (Kendall) Moultire and Zion Keith (transfer from Wake Forest).”

The Bulldogs are planning their final scrimmage of the preseason Saturday, Aug. 20. Pough said he hopes to get a better feel for where his players will fit on the depth chart.

“That final scrimmage, we’ll start to get ourselves honed in to who will be able to help us this season, and who will be scout players,” Pough said. “We’ll have a little different look, and have the first-team offense compete against the first-team defense.”