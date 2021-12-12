SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldog defense comes together, faces big test vs. Jackson State

South Carolina State’s football team will soon be touching down in Atlanta where they will prepare to represent the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in the 2021 Celebration Bowl.

Saturday’s game will be SC State’s 14th bowl appearance in the school’s history, and first since falling to Southern 34-28 in the 1997 Heritage Bowl. The Bulldogs are currently 6-7 all-time in bowl games and last won the Heritage Bowl in 1994.

“Our guys are focused on finishing the job,” SC State defensive coordinator Jonathan Saxon said during practice last week. “They have finally made it, finally got over the hump, now we have to see this through. I keep telling our guys to enjoy the moment. There are a lot of teams around the country that wish they were still practicing.”

SC State will be facing the Jackson State Tigers, champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers are 11-1 with their lone loss coming to FBS Louisiana Monroe.

The Bulldogs opened the season losing four of their first five games but found their stride in conference play. Some of that resurgence can be tied to a defensive line that Saxon said grew up after the first half of the year.

“We started with a young group and had some growing pains,” Saxon said of his defensive line. “But they have done everything we have asked of them. They have kept coming to work and practicing hard. Expectations are high, but they want to prove that they belong.”

The return of Jablonski Green, who missed the first three games of the year, along with the emergence of Patrick Godbolt gave the Bulldogs a formidable pass rush that would often race to opposing quarterbacks. Octaveon Minter and Shaheem Haltiwanger, along with Green and Godbolt, are all ranked in the top 10 in tackles for the Bulldogs.

“In any football game, you want to control the line of scrimmage,” Saxon said. “We take pride at South Carolina in attempting to stop the run. That’s the history here is stopping the run.”

The Bulldogs gave up an average of 131 yards rushing per game this season and 18 touchdowns.

South Carolina State also boasts the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year in defensive back Decobie Durant. The graduate student finished the year tied for the team lead in interception with Zafir Kelly who each had three. After winning his award, Durant talked about what it will take to slow down Jackson’s State’s offense.

“We have to be ball hawks,” Durant said. “Not just the guys in the secondary, all 11 players have to be going after the football.”

Saxon said his defense has come together this season.

“It’s not just about one or two key players,” Saxon said. “This is a collective group, and we look out for each other and lean on each. We believe in a brotherhood here, this team has created a bond.”

Jackson State finished second in the SWAC in total touchdowns this season with 49.

“(Jackson State) are explosive,” Saxon said. “They have a big-time offense, and can throw the football all over the park. They are 11-1 for a reason.”

The Tigers are led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of head coach Deion Sanders. The freshman has thrown for 3,056 yards and 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is one of the 10 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award annually given to the top freshman player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

“You can tell he’s mature, he knows where to go with the football,” Saxon said. “He does a great job of putting the ball in the right spots for his receivers. He does not make mistakes, and you can tell he’s being coached well.”

Saxon said the key will be to make the Tigers drive the ball, and limit big plays.

“With good teams you have to do what you can do,” Saxon said. “We have to go in and compete every snap, play hard for 60 minutes and let the chips fall where they may.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0