SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bowl a goal for Flowers

Kendrell Flowers played in two games for Wake Forest before realizing that the Demon Deacons were not going to be a part of his future.

“Everybody has something in their life they have to overcome,” Flowers said. “Everybody has a story, for me, it’s those people who doubted my decision to move from a Power Five to an HBCU. I’m just going to let my game speak for itself.”

Instead of transferring to another Power Five school, Flowers, a graduate of Irmo High School near Columbia, made the choice to play somewhere near his family and his home.

“When SC State reached out, I felt like I had an opportunity to put my name on a list of great players who have come through this program,” Flowers said. “There is no disappointment leaving a Power Five program to come to an FCS school.”

Flowers said his experience at Wake Forest helped him learn the meaning of student-athlete.

“I was red-shirted, so that gave me the opportunity to continue to work with the team despite not playing,” Flowers said. “Getting up early, lifting weights, going to class it was all a part of the routine.”

Now, that routine has helped Flowers and the Bulldogs get the chance to play in the Celebration Bowl Saturday against Jackson State.

“I knew this was something that the team wanted to accomplish (getting to a bowl),” Flowers said. “Coming in here, I’m excited to get this opportunity, no matter what level.”

The red-shirt freshman took part in SC State’s spring season. He led the Bulldogs in rushing the first two games including going for 115 yards against eventual national champion Alabama A&M. He finished with 54 yards and a touchdown in a win over Delaware State. He struggled to get touches in the Bulldogs final two games against Delaware and Norfolk State.

“When I came in last spring, I felt like that was a chance to get to know everybody and learn the offense,” Flowers said. Then, in summer camp, I was around the guys more. We started practicing outside of practice and that’s when I started feeling like I could be that needed piece to the offense.”

Though injuries hampered him throughout the year, Flowers finished the season with 810 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs.

Flowers had two of his best games of the year in the home-finale against North Carolina A&T and the MEAC championship clinching win over Norfolk State. Against the Aggies Flowers rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown in a 27-17 loss. Against the Spartans, Flowers rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown in a 31-21 win.

Flowers said he has been compared to Pittsburgh All-Pro Le’Veon Bell

“That was my favorite player, I’ve been watching him play since high school,” Flowers said. “He’s the reason why I wear No. 26.”

Flowers said Saturday’s game should be something special.

“We have some great senior leadership, and guys who will come out and compete no matter who the competition is,” Flowers said. “I’ve never been to Mercedes Benz Stadium, but I’m ready to get there and put on a show for the Bulldog Nation.”

