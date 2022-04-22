SC STATE FOOTBALL: 5 things to watch in spring game

The South Carolina State football team will wrap up its spring practice with the annual Garnet and Blue game Saturday.

The Bulldogs have used the spring as an opportunity to develop their younger players in hopes off adding strength to an already stacked roster. Head coach Buddy Pough said he hopes to have a two-deep roster completed before summer workouts.

Saturday’s game will be the last opportunity for the current group of players to show what they can do before the newest recruits get to campus in June. Here are five things to watch for as the Bulldogs complete spring practice.

1. Who will back up Corey Fields? There’s no doubt that Corey Fields will continue to be the starter at quarterback for the Bulldogs, but there could be some question about his backup. Tyrece Nick has performed well in practice, and Pough said he was impressed with what Taurean Singletary was able to do in the scrimmage. Three-star recruit Prometheus Franklin from Greenville is waiting to get his opportunity to push either Nick or Singletary for that second spot.

2. How will the young offensive line respond? With four starters returning, including three all-conference selections, you would think offensive line would be a strength going into the season. Injuries have plagued the Bulldogs this spring, so expect to see a number of young offensive linemen get an opportunity Saturday in the spring game. Pough said last week that Eric Brown would not play Saturday and Chris Simon is still dealing with an injury as well. Offensive line coach Na’Shan Goddard praised Wheslen McLeod and Jerome Robinson for their work this spring.

3. Who plays in the secondary? SC State is expected to return nine starters on its defense, but must replace defensive backs Decobie Durant and Zafir Kelly. Durant was named MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and is expected to hear his name called in next week’s NFL Draft. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Saxon said there is still a lot of experience in the defensive backfield despite the losses of Durant and Kelly. Jalen Barr and Jaylen Evans combined for 83 tackles and 10 pass breakups last season. Also expect to see Michael Brunson and Jamare Benjamin working with the first team.

4. What happens at running back? Talk about a full-house backfield. Kendrell Flowers is expected to be the starter this season after nearly rushing for 1,000 yards, but both Donte Anthony and Jacory Benson showed flashes when they were given the opportunity last season. Tykese Walker has had a strong spring and is another back that will be fighting for playing time this fall. SC State has always been a run-first team, but there may not be enough carries to go around next season.

5. How much has the offense improved? SC State held its lone scrimmage of the spring season two weeks ago. Following that scrimmage, Pough said the first-team defense was better than the first-team offense. The Bulldog defense stopped the offense on seven of the first eight drives of the scrimmage and intercepted two passes. It will be interesting to see what the offense learned from that first scrimmage, and how it will try to attack the defense.

As the Bulldogs wrap up the spring, the most important thing for Saturday is to not get anyone else injured. I wouldn’t expect to see many of the starters play more than a few series at the beginning of the game. SC State’s Garnet and Blue spring game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and Willie E. Jeffries Field. It highlights a day of festivities that begins with the Parade of Champions at 8:30 a.m. and will be followed by a concert at the SCSU practice fields beginning at 4 p.m.

